BTS's Jungkook has excited fans with a preview of his Recording Film, offering a glimpse into his journey while recording his upcoming single, 'Seven.' The highly-anticipated solo project marks his first official schedule for the promotions of his solo album, the title of which has yet to be revealed.

To record the song, Jungkook travelled to the United States, where he collaborated with American producer Andrew Watt, who was awarded "Producer of the Year" at the 2021 Grammy Awards. In the preview, Jungkook is initially seen feeling a bit nervous. But as the video progressed, the ‘born singer’ in JK took full flight as she slipped into a comfortable recording session.

Describing "Seven," Jungkook expressed his belief that it is a song deserving of recognition. He further shared that the track is meant to be easily relatable and enjoyable for listeners, emphasizing its ability to provide a sense of ease.

Fans eagerly await the release of Jungkook's solo single, anticipating the remarkable talent and creativity he will showcase as an individual artist. The Recording Film preview has only heightened the excitement surrounding his solo project, leaving fans eager to experience the final outcome of his collaboration with Andrew Watt.

“Hearing him on his own on this song… It’s pretty dangerous what’s about to happen,” Watt said.

BigHit announced the release of ‘Seven’ on July 29. The statement said that the new release will refresh and energize ARMYs, taking away their blues and elevating their summer fun to a whole other level. ““Seven” is an invigorating “summer song” that is sure to have you experience the full breadth of Jung Kook’s charm. We hope that “Seven” will bring your summer fun to the next level.”

Since 2022, BTS have been on hiatus as a group to pursue personal music projects. Fans have long since been anticipating Jungkook’s debut solo album, nicknamed JJK1. After his previous heavenly singles like Stay Alive, Still With You, My You and Dreamers, ‘Seven’, which seems to pay homage to BTS’ journey – is sure to not disappoint. With Jungkook’s versatile style, sincere song-writing and compositional abilities and spectacular vocal range, one can only wonder how good the entire album will be!