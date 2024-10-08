BTS' Jungkook had to decline the offer to perform at the 2024 Super Bowl with Usher due to his military service commitments. Despite the exciting opportunity, his obligations took priority

BTS Jungkook and Usher

BTS' Jungkook had the chance to become the first K-pop artist to perform at the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show. That’s right! However, he couldn't make it because of his military obligations.

Why BTS’ Jungkook declined to perform at 2024 Super Bowl with Usher?

According to The New Yorker, BTS' Jungkook was invited to perform Standing Next To You alongside Usher at the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show. For those who don't know, Jungkook had teamed up with Usher for a special remix of the song, which appeared on both of their recent albums. Unfortunately, Jungkook had to turn down the offer because of his military service commitments.

About BTS' Jungkook's worldwide fame

Jungkook achieved stardom worldwide with his debut solo single "Seven (feat. Latto)" which came out in 2023. The young artist made history and debuted at No.1 as the first Asian solo artist on three international charts upon the release of the track. He is the only K-pop solo artist to reach a significant milestone of having three singles ("Seven," "3D (feat. Jack Harlow)," and "Standing Next to You") from his debut album “Golden” in the top 10 of the Billboard HOT 100. "Golden" further solidified his success, staying for 24 consecutive weeks on the Billboard 200.