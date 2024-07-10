As we celebrate 9 years of Baahubali, here's how Prabhas, the dedicated actor, became Prabhas, the Pan-India icon

Prabhas in Baahubali

Listen to this article 9 years of Baahubali: How SS Rajamouli's blockbuster catapulted Prabhas to unprecedented stardom x 00:00

Superstar Prabhas is celebrating the success of his blockbuster film Kalki 2898 AD, which has surpassed Rs 900 crores at the box office. The movie continues to soar, captivating audiences and making waves in the industry. Apart from Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas has in the past delivered extravagant and magnificent films such as the Baahubali franchise which created records and gained him recognition and acknowledgment worldwide.

Prabhas is synonymous with blockbuster films and a rabid fanbase. But his meteoric rise to superstardom can be traced back to one epic film: Baahubali. As we celebrate 9 years of Baahubali, here's how Prabhas, the dedicated actor, became Prabhas, the Pan-India icon.

The Baahubali Breakthrough:

Before Baahubali, Prabhas was a well-respected Telugu star. But Baahubali wasn't just a hit; it was a phenomenon. Prabhas' embodiment of Mahendra and Amarendra Baahubali resonated with audiences across languages and cultures. It wasn't just the story; it was Prabhas' dedication that shone through. The film became a turning point, marking the beginning of a box office reign – Baahubali, Saalar, Adipurush – each film surpassing the last, a testament to Prabhas' box office dominance.

An Enduring Image: The Power of the Shivling Scene

One scene in particular cemented Prabhas' image as a powerhouse performer: the iconic moment where he lifts the massive Shivling onto his shoulder. This wasn't just a display of strength; it symbolized Baahubali's unwavering devotion and filial piety. The raw emotion and sheer physical prowess Prabhas displayed in this scene left an indelible mark on audiences worldwide. It became a defining image of the film, a testament to Prabhas' ability to embody the character's spirit.

A Global Fanatic:

Prabhas' charm transcends borders. Baahubali shattered language barriers, creating a global legion of fans. His commitment to his craft, evident in his gruelling physical transformation for Baahubali, inspires fans worldwide. This immense love translates to unwavering support – his fanbase, both in India and overseas, ensures every Prabhas film becomes a cinematic event.

The Superstar Ethos:

Prabhas isn't just a talented actor; he's the embodiment of dedication. He poured three years into creating the Baahubali universe, a testament to his passion for cinema. Whether it's delivering powerful performances, undergoing physical transformations, or captivating audiences with his screen presence, Prabhas consistently pushes boundaries. This unwavering dedication, coupled with his undeniable talent, is what makes him the superstar he is today.

Beyond the Box Office:

Prabhas' impact extends beyond box office numbers. He has become a cultural icon, inspiring countless fans with his work ethic and dedication. His journey from a regional star to a global phenomenon is a testament to the power of hard work and the ability to connect with audiences on a universal level.