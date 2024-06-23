Breaking News
Maharashtra: NEET-UG paper leak case reaches state
Mumbai: Woman killed, two injured by learner driver in Kandivali identified
Mumbai: WR to deploy drain drones to tackle waterlogging on tracks this year
Mumbai: Man accused of assaulting minor boys gets bail; HC rules out sexual intent
Maharashtra weather update: Heavy rain and gusty winds likely this week
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Vijays 11 year old fans hand caught on fire while performing dangerous stunt at actors 50th birthday event

Vijay’s 11-year-old fan's hand caught on fire while performing dangerous stunt at actor's 50th birthday event

Updated on: 23 June,2024 06:59 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The boy's hand got lit by fire when he performed the stunt using kerosene. He was immediately taken to a hospital as he sustained injuries.

Vijay’s 11-year-old fan's hand caught on fire while performing dangerous stunt at actor's 50th birthday event

Vijay Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Vijay’s 11-year-old fan's hand caught on fire while performing dangerous stunt at actor's 50th birthday event
x
00:00

Actor Vijay marked his 50th birthday on Saturday, June 22. As fans across the country organised multiple events to celebrate their favourite star’s birthday, it ended on a tragic note in Tamil Nadu after an 11-year-old boy got injured while performing a stunt that involved fire. The incident took place in ECR Chennai.


According to ANI, the boy's hand got lit by fire when he performed the stunt using kerosene. He was immediately taken to a hospital as he sustained injuries. A video of the particular incident has been doing the rounds on the internet, leaving netizens concerned."I hope the young boy is fine," a social media user commented. Many have called out the organisers over such incidents. "This is not a way to celebrate someone's birthday," another user wrote. "Horrible...this is too risky," a social media user wrote.



Earlier, Vijay, who is the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief, expressed condolences on the death of several people from drinking illicit liquor in Tamil Nadu and called the incident "shocking and heartbreaking." 

Expressing his condolences on X, Vijay remarked, "The news of the death of more than 25 people after consuming fake liquor in Karunapuram area of Kallakurichi district is shocking and heartbreaking."

Vijay also called out the "indifference" of the government administration and urged the Tamil Nadu government to take strict precautionary measures.

"The fact that such an incident has occurred again shows the indifference of the government administration when it has not yet fully recovered from the tragedy of losing many lives due to the same incident last year," Vijay said.

"I strongly request that the Tamil Nadu government should take strict precautionary measures to prevent such incidents from happening in the future," he added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the makers of actor Vijay-starrer 'The GOAT- Greatest of All Time', released a small glimpse of the film. The 50-second glimpse, titled The GOAT Bday Shots, begins with a chase scene happening somewhere abroad, as we see a group of people chasing a duo on a bike. The GOAT is helmed by Venkat Prabhu and gearing up for release on September 5. 

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

thalapathy vijay birthday Entertainment News Regional Cinema News bollywood news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK