Breaking News
Influenza cases: Maha reports 341 H3N2 and 442 H1N1 cases in 2023
BMC removes 87 structures to make way for Goregaon-Mulund road
Court orders Sanjay Raut to pay cost for seeking adjournment in defamation case
Mumbai court asks police to probe complaint against Mamata Banerjee
Maha: 18,869 farmers lost crops, agri produce due to unseasonal rains in Palghar
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks regal at Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer launch

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks regal at 'Ponniyin Selvan 2' trailer launch

Updated on: 29 March,2023 10:49 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Aishwarya plays a double role in the feature, as Nandini and the mysterious figure of Mandakini, who attempts to save Jayam Ravi's Ponniyin Selvan towards the end of the first film

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks regal at 'Ponniyin Selvan 2' trailer launch

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan


Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks like a dream at the trailer launch of 'Ponniyin Selvan 2' in Chennai.


The diva marked her presence in a pink embellished suit. The bright pink canvas of her traditional suit was adorned with elaborate embroidered golden motifs.



Aishwarya completed her statement earrings and golden bangles. She opted for minimal makeup for the glam and kept her hair open.


Take a look

Aishwarya plays a double role in the feature, as Nandini and the mysterious figure of Mandakini, who attempts to save Jayam Ravi's Ponniyin Selvan towards the end of the first film.

At the event, Aishwarya spoke about her collaboration with her guru Mani Ratnam. She also thanked the audience for showering love on Ponniyin Selvan.

"You have given us so much love and appreciation, as a team we are truly overwhelmed. We love you all so much. Thank you for appreciating our work so much in PS-1. We thank the people here in Tamil Nadu, in our country and the world over, who have given us love and enjoyed the efforts of the team. We have received such enthusiasm for Ponniyin Selvan 2," she said at the event.

Ahead of the event in Chennai, Aishwarya took to Instagram and expressed her happiness about the film.

"Enter the world of Intrigue and Romance: #PS2 trailer from today," she wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Actor Trisha also made a stunning appearance at the trailer launch. She looked gorgeous in a blue saree.

'Ponniyin Selvan-Part 1' was a cinematic adaptation of author Kalki Krishnamurthy's Tamil novel of the same name which was released in the form of a series during the 1950s. It marks the third collaboration of Aishwarya with south actor Vikram after their critically acclaimed film 'Raavan' in 2010. The second part is set to be out on April 28.

Also Read: 'Ponniyin Selvan 2': The Cholas are back; watch trailer

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

aishwarya rai bachchan mani ratnam Entertainment News Regional Cinema News south cinema

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK