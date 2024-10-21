Bagheera trailer: Sriimurali plays the role of a masked vigilante. The police is on the chase for him. However, the cops are divided on calling him a hero and a demon

Still from Bagheera trailer

Listen to this article Bagheera trailer: A hero or demon? Sriimurali's masked-man role raises questions x 00:00

After the thrilling teaser and the release of the first song, 'Rudhira Dhaara,' the makers are back with the trailer of 'Bagheera'. Filled with mind-blowing VFX, an intriguing story, and electrifying BGM, the trailer hints at yet another action-packed extravaganza on its way.

ADVERTISEMENT

About the trailer of Bagheera

The 'Bagheera' trailer promises a thunderous and never-before-seen action spectacle. Featuring Sriimurali in a fully action-packed superhero avatar, the film looks like a high-octane action marvel that will set new standards in the cinematic world.

The 2-minute-35-second trailer shows a conversation between a mother and her son. She explains that divinity comes in various forms when humans descend into darkness. However, she says, it isn’t only God who can appear; a demon can, too.

The trailer introduces us to Bagheera, a man who is introduced a demon by the narrator who is on a killing spree. Essayed by Sriimurali, he is a masked man who shows no mercy before killing people. Prakash Raj plays a cop who is chasing Bagheera for all the murder he commits. A constable in Raj's team looks up to Bagheera as a hero. He says that Bagheera is killing criminals and is doing the job of the police.

On the other hand, Sriimurali is also shown as a cop in the day and as a masked vigilante at night.

About the makers of Bagheera

Hombale Films 'Bagheera' is directed By Dr. Suri and written by Prashanth Neel. The movie is expected to make a significant impact at the box office and is poised to become a standout title in this year’s cinematic lineup. Fans and critics alike are eagerly anticipating the film’s release, marking their calendars for Halloween day. With its intriguing plot and high-stakes drama, Bagheera is set to be a must-see event this year. The film will be released on 31st October 2024.

Moreover, while Hombale Films continues to rule the hearts of audiences, they have an exciting lineup of films like Kantara: Chapter 1, Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam, and many more.