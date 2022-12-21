Breaking News
Mumbai: Most-wanted mobile snatcher finally nabbed
Mumbai: FIR filed against four people for allegedly running job racket from within Mantralaya
Mumbai: Over 3,000 students out of school after BMC transfers them
Mumbai: Work to concretise 40 per cent of city’s roads yet to start!
Mumbai: Local with 12-car walkthrough facility wows WR commuters

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Christmas 2022 Allu Arjun Varun Tej and others gather at Ram Charans house for a game of Secret Santa

Christmas 2022: Allu Arjun, Varun Tej, and others gather at Ram Charan's house for a game of 'Secret Santa'

Updated on: 21 December,2022 01:04 PM IST  |  Hyderabad
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Christmas party was hosted by Ram Charan along with his wife Upasana Konidela at their place

Christmas 2022: Allu Arjun, Varun Tej, and others gather at Ram Charan's house for a game of 'Secret Santa'

Photo/Ram Charan's Instagram handle


One of the biggest film families from the Telugu film industry recently gathered to celebrate Christmas. Actor Ram Charan took to his Instagram handle to treat fans with a picture of himself with his cousins. "Mega cousins #SecretSanta,” he captioned the photo. 


The Christmas party was hosted by Ram Charan along with his wife Upasana Konidela at their place. All their cousins had gathered and the picture is surely atreat to our eyes.  The merry picture from the celebrations is quite the star studded one. Seen in the picture are  Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela, Allu Arjun, Sneha Reddy, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, Niharika, Allu Sirish and others. Ram Charan’s sisters Sushmita Konidela and Sreeja Konidela were also present at the celebrations 



The Mega Family - Led by actor Ram Charan’s father - Megastar Chiranjeevi, is the one of the largest contributor to the film industry with 10 actors from different genres. They not just  empower people through their films, production houses, distribution network but also through their philanthropic activities. It is truly a talent power house in a picture.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Upasana Kamineni Konidela (@upasanakaminenikonidela)

Also Read: Ram Charan clicks selfies with children of Galwan martyr

Meanwhile, Ram Charan and Upasana recently announced that they are expecting their first child together. The couple have been married since June 2012. 

On The work front, Ram Charan saw a massive success with the release of RRR and its global reception. The film has been submitted for the Oscars 2023 in 14 categories including Best Actor, best Film, Best Director, Best Song.  The SS Rajamouli directorial even received two Golden Globe nominations increasing its chances of securing an Oscar nomination.

The year has also been great for Allu Arjun who became a household name with the pan-India success of Pushpa. The actor is currently shooting for the he sequel 'Pushpa: The Rule', which is due in cinemas next year.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
ram charan Allu Arjun Entertainment News south cinema Regional Cinema News christmas

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK