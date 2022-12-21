Christmas 2022: Allu Arjun, Varun Tej, and others gather at Ram Charan's house for a game of 'Secret Santa'

The Christmas party was hosted by Ram Charan along with his wife Upasana Konidela at their place

One of the biggest film families from the Telugu film industry recently gathered to celebrate Christmas. Actor Ram Charan took to his Instagram handle to treat fans with a picture of himself with his cousins. "Mega cousins #SecretSanta,” he captioned the photo.

The Christmas party was hosted by Ram Charan along with his wife Upasana Konidela at their place. All their cousins had gathered and the picture is surely atreat to our eyes. The merry picture from the celebrations is quite the star studded one. Seen in the picture are Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela, Allu Arjun, Sneha Reddy, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, Niharika, Allu Sirish and others. Ram Charan’s sisters Sushmita Konidela and Sreeja Konidela were also present at the celebrations

The Mega Family - Led by actor Ram Charan’s father - Megastar Chiranjeevi, is the one of the largest contributor to the film industry with 10 actors from different genres. They not just empower people through their films, production houses, distribution network but also through their philanthropic activities. It is truly a talent power house in a picture.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan and Upasana recently announced that they are expecting their first child together. The couple have been married since June 2012.

On The work front, Ram Charan saw a massive success with the release of RRR and its global reception. The film has been submitted for the Oscars 2023 in 14 categories including Best Actor, best Film, Best Director, Best Song. The SS Rajamouli directorial even received two Golden Globe nominations increasing its chances of securing an Oscar nomination.

The year has also been great for Allu Arjun who became a household name with the pan-India success of Pushpa. The actor is currently shooting for the he sequel 'Pushpa: The Rule', which is due in cinemas next year.

