Dhanush. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Dhanush unveils poster for upcoming film 'Idli Kadai', announces release date x 00:00

Actor-director Dhanush has treated his fans with exciting news as he is ready to release his fourth directorial venture, 'Idli Kadai'.

Dhanush took to his X account on Friday to share a new poster of the film and announce its release date.

In the poster, the actor can be seen entering into a small shop called "Sivanesan," with blue skies and birds in the background.

Apart from Dhanush, Nithya Menon is also part of the film. The two were last seen together in the 2022 hit 'Thiruchitrambalam' and are set to reunite in 'Idli Kadai.'

Dhanush had earlier announced the film in September, as he shared a concept poster on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

The poster depicted a small roadside shack under a starry sky with the caption, "#D52 #DD4 Om Namashivaaya."

Idli Kadai will feature music composed by GV Prakash, cinematography by Kiran Koushik, and editing by Prasanna GK.

The film is being produced under Dhanush's banner Wunderbar Films in collaboration with Aakash Baskaran's Dawn Pictures. The film is set to release on April 10 next year.

Meanwhile, Nithya won the National Film for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her role in Thiruchitrambalam, earlier this month.

Thiruchitrambalam, directed by Mithran Jawahar, is a family entertainer featuring Dhanush and Nithya Menon as best friends Thiru and Shobana.

The film was released in 2022 and has been praised for its heartwarming story and performances.

