Breaking News
Indian banks' asset quality best in a decade, expected to improve further: RBI
Maharashtra: 'Govt's flagship health insurance scheme of Rs 5 lakh to cover all'
Mumbai: BEST buses diverted in some areas due to waterlogging
BREAKING: 38-year-old man dies after a tree falls on him at Malad
Himachal Pradesh: 4 dead, 1 injured in Shimla road accident
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Dulquer Salmaans King of Kotha teaser released

Dulquer Salmaan’s ‘King of Kotha’ teaser released

Updated on: 28 June,2023 08:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Zee Studios have finally released the teaser of the much-awaited Dulquer Salmaan-starrer 'King of Kotha'

Dulquer Salmaan’s ‘King of Kotha’ teaser released

Dulquer Salmaan starrer 'King of Kotha' poster. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Dulquer Salmaan’s ‘King of Kotha’ teaser released
x
00:00

Zee Studios and Wayfarer Films have just dropped in the mega-teaser of Dulquer Salmaan's 'King of Kotha'. Zee Studios have finally released the teaser of the much-awaited Dulquer Salmaan-starrer 'King of Kotha' in association with Wayfarer Films and it is compelling, bloody and gripping.


Taking to Instagram, Dulquer Salmaan announced the teaser release with an eye-catching poster featuring him in a very intense and bold look. He captioned the post as, "Hold your breath as we present the action-packed Teaser of #KingOfKotha. Get ready for a blast this ONAM 2023! #KingOfKothaTeaser #OutNow." As soon as the post was shared, fans started to show their love and excitement towards the upcoming film. The whole comment section was lit up with fire emojis and love for Dulquer Salmaan. Similar post was shared on Wayfarer Films' Instagram account. 



The teaser begins on a pulsating note as we see the people of Kotha make way for 'The King,' (Dulquer Salmaan) who arrives in a stylish rust coloured Mercedes, immediately drawing attention to his larger-than-life mafioso. Dulquer Salmaan is brutally charming, unforgivably ruthless and exudes profanity.

The teaser chronicles the life of 'King of Kotha' and has left his fans wanting for more. Directed by debutant director Abhilash Joshiy, the teaser surely creates a ripple effect and leaves you wanting for more. Dulquer's portrayal as the 'King' is refreshingly intense and leaves a lasting impression.

On Tuesday, Dulquer Salmaan took to his Instagram and unveiled the poster of this upcoming action film. Earlier the makers also announced the characters of the film that features actor Shabeer as Kannan, actor Prasanna as Shahul Hassan, Aishwarya Lekshmi as Tara, Nyla Usha as Manju, Cheman Vinod as Ranjit, Gokul Suresh as Tony, Shammi Thilakan as Ravi, Shanthi Krishna as Malathi, actor Saran as Jinu, and Anikha Surendharan as Rithu. The film has already reserved some records under its name for having most likes on first two looks and most viewed motion poster. Now, fans seem to be super excited about the teaser release.  The film is slated to release on Onam 2023 and will be released pan India in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Dulquer Salmaan Regional Cinema News Regional Cinema Updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update Entertainment Buzz Instagram

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK