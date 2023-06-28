Dulquer Salmaan’s ‘King of Kotha’ teaser released

Zee Studios have finally released the teaser of the much-awaited Dulquer Salmaan-starrer 'King of Kotha'

Dulquer Salmaan starrer 'King of Kotha' poster. Pic/Instagram

Zee Studios and Wayfarer Films have just dropped in the mega-teaser of Dulquer Salmaan's 'King of Kotha'. Zee Studios have finally released the teaser of the much-awaited Dulquer Salmaan-starrer 'King of Kotha' in association with Wayfarer Films and it is compelling, bloody and gripping.

Taking to Instagram, Dulquer Salmaan announced the teaser release with an eye-catching poster featuring him in a very intense and bold look. He captioned the post as, "Hold your breath as we present the action-packed Teaser of #KingOfKotha. Get ready for a blast this ONAM 2023! #KingOfKothaTeaser #OutNow." As soon as the post was shared, fans started to show their love and excitement towards the upcoming film. The whole comment section was lit up with fire emojis and love for Dulquer Salmaan. Similar post was shared on Wayfarer Films' Instagram account.

The teaser begins on a pulsating note as we see the people of Kotha make way for 'The King,' (Dulquer Salmaan) who arrives in a stylish rust coloured Mercedes, immediately drawing attention to his larger-than-life mafioso. Dulquer Salmaan is brutally charming, unforgivably ruthless and exudes profanity.

The teaser chronicles the life of 'King of Kotha' and has left his fans wanting for more. Directed by debutant director Abhilash Joshiy, the teaser surely creates a ripple effect and leaves you wanting for more. Dulquer's portrayal as the 'King' is refreshingly intense and leaves a lasting impression.

On Tuesday, Dulquer Salmaan took to his Instagram and unveiled the poster of this upcoming action film. Earlier the makers also announced the characters of the film that features actor Shabeer as Kannan, actor Prasanna as Shahul Hassan, Aishwarya Lekshmi as Tara, Nyla Usha as Manju, Cheman Vinod as Ranjit, Gokul Suresh as Tony, Shammi Thilakan as Ravi, Shanthi Krishna as Malathi, actor Saran as Jinu, and Anikha Surendharan as Rithu. The film has already reserved some records under its name for having most likes on first two looks and most viewed motion poster. Now, fans seem to be super excited about the teaser release. The film is slated to release on Onam 2023 and will be released pan India in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.