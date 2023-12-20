Dunki vs Salaar: Venkatesh chose to book a ticket for Dunki and share it on social media, which invited criticism from Prabhas' fans

Telugu director Venkatesh Maha faced backlash for showing excitement for Dunki

Listen to this article Dunki vs Salaar: Director Venkatesh Maha deletes X account post backlash over support to Shah Rukh Khan's film x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Shah Rukh Khan`s Dunki and Prabhas` Salaar are set to release in cinemas this week Venkatesh chose to book a ticket for Dunki and share it on social media Angry fans of Prabhas trolled the filmmaker for supporting Dunki

Director Venkatesh Maha has come under fire for showing support to Shah Rukh Khan's film Dunki. The film is releasing a day before Prabhas star Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire and social media is already abuzz with the mega clash. Venkatesh chose to book a ticket for Dunki and share it on social media, which invited criticism from Prabhas' fans.

Venkatesh, who has helmed critically acclaimed films like C/o Kancharapalem (2018) and Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya (2020), shared a snapshot of the ticket he had booked for the first day of Dunki. He wrote, "All set for Dunki on the 1st day! Can't wait to see my favourite Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkumar Hirani's creative world! Heard there was a standing ovation at the Censor Board screening. If that is true, I believe it is going to be a roller coaster ride of emotions for all the film lovers!"

ADVERTISEMENT

His excitement for a Bollywood film did not go down well with fans of Prabhas. The Telugu filmmaker was accused of supporting a Bollywood film over the Prabhas starrer.

Venkatesh deletes X account

After Prabhas' fans attacked him on the micro-blogging platform, the director clarified, "Ok guys, calm down. I think you are mistaking a coincidence. I have no other intentions while writing my previous post than sharing my excitement for Dunki. I just got to know that the trailer of Salaar got released after your comments. Stop talking without knowing facts, guys."

"I am a big fan of Prabhas since his first film and I always wished to work with him. There were many instances I openly said it. I just watched the trailer of Salaar too and it looks amazing. Just don't create a mess for everything and alter the facts. I told you not to do this just a few days ago, I think it is time for you guys to move on from me," he wrote, before deleting his X account.

Dunki vs Salaar: Big clash

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki and Prabhas' Salaar are set to release in cinemas worldwide this week in what is being said to be the biggest clash in Indian cinema in the post-pandemic era. Talk in the trade is that the distributors of Dunki and Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire are yet to arrive at a middle ground with respect to the sharing of screens and shows in single screen cinemas across India. Several single screens haven’t been allowed to open bookings for Friday for the SRK-starrer, which releases on Thursday.