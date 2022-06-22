Grateful to my guru Bharat Thakur for his guidance: Anushka Shetty on Yoga Day

Actress Anushka Shetty, who was a yoga instructor before going on to become one of the top actresses in the Tamil and Telugu film industries, on Tuesday shared a deep, philosophical post on yoga, life and happiness even as she wished all her followers a happy Yoga Day.
Taking to Instagram, actress Anushka Shetty wrote, "Happy Yoga Day! The more you learn, the more you understand, the more deeper it grows, the more you unlearn...So much more to learn, unlearn, understand, feel... and just be.
"A path that has gotten me closer to myself. A path that is my best friend and my biggest critic. A path (for which )every single moment I'm grateful for...A path that is each and everyone's own unique experience...
"Ever so grateful always forever to my yoga guru Bharat Thakur for his grace, guidance. And all I can say is I truly believe each one of us have this magic within us. Let's fail, grow, learn, unlearn, understand, experience, love, love ourselves and sprinkle a little of that magic dust around us. Smile always! Happy happy happy Yoga Day.
"p.s.: Always remember, there is no another you and each one of you is most precious. So just go out there and be your best version."
Anushka Shetty, widely known for her performance in the 'Baahubali' films, gave a sweet surprise to her fans and followers on her birthday last year.
The actor, who was celebrating her 40th birthday , announced a new big-screen project on the occasion. She did not reveal the title of the upcoming project but shared that it will be directed by Mahesh Babu P.
Anushka made the announcement on her Instagram account. The actor shared an announcement video and wrote, "With all the birthday wishes & love that is being cherished upon, I am happy to announce my next movie to you all. My next is with Director #MaheshBabuP and @uvcreationsofficial. Smile Always, Always Forever."
(With inputs from IANS)