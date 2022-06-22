Breaking News
Grateful to my guru Bharat Thakur for his guidance: Anushka Shetty on Yoga Day

Updated on: 22 June,2022 10:18 AM IST  |  Chennai
mid-day online correspondent |

Happy Yoga Day! The more you learn, the more you understand, the more deeper it grows, the more you unlearn...So much more to learn, unlearn, understand, feel... and just be

Picture courtesy/Anushka Shetty's Instagram account


Actress Anushka Shetty, who was a yoga instructor before going on to become one of the top actresses in the Tamil and Telugu film industries, on Tuesday shared a deep, philosophical post on yoga, life and happiness even as she wished all her followers a happy Yoga Day.

Taking to Instagram, actress Anushka Shetty wrote, "Happy Yoga Day! The more you learn, the more you understand, the more deeper it grows, the more you unlearn...So much more to learn, unlearn, understand, feel... and just be.




 
 
 
 
 
