It has been rumoured that the release date of Prabhas's The Raja Saab will be postponed. Amid these speculations, the makers have put out a statement

Prabhas in The Raja Saab

The past few days, it was rumoured that there will be a delay in the release of Prabhas's next film 'The Raja Saab'. The horror-comedy is scheduled to hit the the big screens on April 25, 2025. The recent reports surfaced after it was said that the lead actor suffered injury while shooting for a different film. It was reported that Prabhas hurt his ankle during a film's shoot causing delay in the shoot of 'The Raja Saab'.

Makers of The Raja Saab give update on film

Amid the rumours, the makers of the film, 'People Media Factory' took to social media to issue a clarification. They gave an update on the shooting of the film and also addressed reports of a teaser release at the end of the year.

"#TheRajaSaab shooting is progressing rapidly with continuous day and night schedules. Nearly 80% of the shoot has been completed, and post-production work is in full swing," the statement from the makers read.

They further wrote, "We’ve noticed various speculations circulating about the teaser release during Christmas or New Year. We kindly request you not to believe these false rumors. We will officially announce any updates at the right time. Bringing nothing short of a whistling treat for Rebel Saab arrival. Teaser is coming soon to leave you spellbound".

However, the makers did not directly address the rumours around the film's release date.

About The Raja Saab

'The Raja Saab' is touted to be a horror-comedy and is poised to be one of the most talked-about films of the year. The film sees the actor as a common man, who visits his family’s ancestral property that includes a dilapidated theatre and unwittingly sets off a chain of events. On paper, Maruthi’s directorial venture may be a regular horror comedy fare. But sources tell us that 'The Raja Saab' is mounted on an ambitious budget of Rs 350 crore. The Telugu project, which also stars Sanjay Dutt in a crucial role, has been envisioned as a pan-India offering and will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The film is written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker, Maruthii. Apart from Prabhas, the film also stars Malavika Mohanan and Niddhi Agerwal in pivotal roles.