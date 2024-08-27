Rishab Shetty shared some truly adorable pictures of their kids, Ranvir Shetty and Raadya Shetty, capturing beautiful moments from their Janmashtami celebration

In Pic: Rishab Shetty's kids

In Pic: Rishab Shetty's kids

Rishab Shetty is a multifaceted talent who has set new standards of success with Kantara. Not only did the actor deliver a flawless performance in the film, but he also went on to win the prestigious National Award for Kantara in the Best Actor category, while the film itself won the National Award for Best Film. While the actor is making waves with his talent, he is also a dedicated family man who never misses a chance to cherish moments with his loved ones. This was evident when he and his wife, Pragathi Shetty, shared some truly adorable pictures of their kids, Ranvir Shetty and Raadya Shetty, capturing beautiful moments from their Janmashtami celebration.

Rishab Shetty and his wife, Pragathi Shetty, took to social media to share some really cute and heartwarming pictures of their kids celebrating Krishna Janmashtami, dressed in the attire of Lord Krishna and Radha. They added the caption: “Krishna Janmashtami celebration at our house…Happy Krishna Janmashtami to all. #krishnajanmashtami #krishnajanmashtami”

In the picture shared, the actor’s daughter was seen wearing a beautiful yellow lehenga with a red border, paired with a pink blouse and matching odhani (dupatta). Meanwhile, his son looked like Kanha in a purple dhoti, matching safa, and a yellow dupatta around his neck. As soon as Rishab posted the pictures, netizens started dropping cute comments for the kids. One wrote, "The babies are cute and lucky to have their mom as Costume Designer." "So cute Krishna, so cute Radha," commented another. While a third fan wrote, "Awwww, so cute sir."

Rishab Shetty Work Front

Rishab Shetty is currently working on delivering a divine experience like never before with the highly anticipated Kantara Chapter 1. Additionally, he is in talks with Bollywood director Ashutosh Gowariker for a potential collaboration.

Rishab on Winning the National Award for Kantara

Reacting to the award, Rishab said that he dedicates it to the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar, the divine, and the dancers. "From the beginning, I have been saying that I dedicate this award to Puneeth Rajkumar, the people of Kannada, and the dancers. I also want to thank the team of the film Kantara from Hombale Films. Hombale Productions has received four awards," said Rishab.

“I was watching the announcement and I was thrilled when the award was announced. The Kannada film industry is growing to a larger scale and that is why this award has come today. I want to thank all the members of the film team. The DOP who worked on the film and my wife, Pragathi Shetty, who was the costume designer, were crucial to this success."