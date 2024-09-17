After Maharaj, Junaid Khan is all set for his next film with Khushi Kapoor. The film directed by Advait Chandan is a remake of Tamil film 'Love Today'

Junaid Khan, son of superstar Aamir Khan, made his acting debut with the Netflix film Maharaja' that was released recently. The young actor now looks forward to his next release which will also mark his theatrical debut. The film will see him opposite Khushi Kapoor, daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor.

The upcoming rom-com will also mark the debut theatrical of Khushi Kapoor as well. She made her acting debut last year with the film 'The Archies' on Netflix. She essayed the role of Betty Cooper in the film.

On Tuesday, the makers of Junaid and Khushi's film, Phantom Studios announced the release date of the film. The yet-untitled film will be released on February 7, 2025. The film will be directed by Advait Chandan who had last directed Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor's Laal Singh Chaddha.

The tagline on the fun poster reads, "The theatrical release of our film about Love, Likes and Everything in Between'.

About Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's next film

The film is an adaptation of Tamil rom-com Love Today (2022). Love Today, helmed by Pradeep Ranganathan, revolves around a couple who are compelled to swap their phones for a day at the behest of the girl’s father. Ranganathan headlined the runaway hit with Ivana. The material will naturally be tweaked according to the Hindi-speaking audience’s taste. Sneha Desai, one of the writers on Kiran Rao’s much-loved Laapataa Ladies, has reportedly penned the remake with another writer. The source adds, “The film will be shot primarily in Delhi.”

Junaid Khan's recent and upcoming work:

Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan has recently made his debut with the Netflix film 'Maharaj'. He received good reviews from both audiences and critics alike. Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Aditya Chopra, "Maharaj" features Junaid in the role of the real-life 19th-century social reformer Karsandas Mulji.

Currently, Junaid is focused on his untitled project with Khushi. This collaboration has piqued the interest of fans who are keen to see how the young actors complement each other on screen. With both actors hailing from illustrious film families, their pairing is highly anticipated.

Apart from the yet-untitled film with Khushi, he also has a film with actress Sai Pallavi in his lineup. The shoot of the film has been going on for a while now. It had started even before Junaid made his acting debut with 'Maharaj'.