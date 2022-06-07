Kamal Haasan on 'Vikram' success: I breathe cinema

In a video clip he is heard saying: "Cinema is a language in itself we don't need a discussion be it from from the south, north or from any corner of the world."

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account: Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan is riding high on the success of his latest release 'Vikram: Hitlist'. The superstar took to social media to thank everyone and shared that cinema is his oxygen and that he "breathes" it.

On behalf of Raj Kamal Films International, the actor thanked each and everyone associated with the film and especially the audience who made this film a huge success.

