Breaking News
RS polls: ED opposes pleas of Anil Deshmukh, Nawab Malik for one-day bail, says prisoners don't have voting rights
Iraq, Libya, Malaysia join over a dozen Muslim countries in condemning controversial remarks against Prophet
Mumbai reports 1,242 Covid-19 cases, 83 per cent rise in 24 hours
Parliamentary panel summons Maharashtra DGP, Mumbai Police Commissioner in Navneet Rana case
Maharashtra police summon Nupur Sharma over derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Kamal Haasan on 'Vikram' success: I breathe cinema

Kamal Haasan on 'Vikram' success: I breathe cinema

Updated on: 07 June,2022 08:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

In a video clip he is heard saying: "Cinema is a language in itself we don't need a discussion be it from from the south, north or from any corner of the world."

Kamal Haasan on 'Vikram' success: I breathe cinema

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account: Kamal Haasan


Kamal Haasan is riding high on the success of his latest release 'Vikram: Hitlist'. The superstar took to social media to thank everyone and shared that cinema is his oxygen and that he "breathes" it.

On behalf of Raj Kamal Films International, the actor thanked each and everyone associated with the film and especially the audience who made this film a huge success.




In a video clip he is heard saying: "Cinema is a language in itself we don't need a discussion be it from from the south, north or from any corner of the world.


Show full article

kamal haasan Regional Cinema News Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK