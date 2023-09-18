Breaking News
Kamal Haasan’s Pushpak returns to cinema houses

Updated on: 18 September,2023 07:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Spokesperson says Kamal Haasan's comedy, Pushpak, is one among several Haasan-starrers that will be re-released

Kamal Haasan’s Pushpak returns to cinema houses

Kamal Haasan; (right) A still from Pushpak

Kamal Haasan’s production house announced the re-release of his 1987 classic, Pushpak. Narayanan Valliappan, CEO of Raaj Kamal Films International, tells mid-day, “We have decided to re-release several cult films of Kamal Haasan, and Pushpak is one of them. It is a landmark film in Indian cinema that has stood the test of time and is still revered by many. From its unique format, which was devoid of dialogue, to its central plot, Pushpak is a cinematic masterpiece. The film’s re-release will ensure younger film enthusiasts can experience its timeless magic. We have acquired the rights from the producer and are deciding about the number of theatres in which we should re-release it. This will be a remastered digital version and will be released in all the languages across the world.”


The silent black comedy—also starring Amala Akkineni, Pratap Pothen, Tinu Anand, and Samir Khakhar—revolved around an unemployed and homeless man who serendipitously finds himself in a luxurious hotel room and decides to assume the identity of its rightful occupant. This film won the National Film Award for Best Art Direction.



