The cause of his death has not yet been confirmed by the police, and while investigations are ongoing, no official statements have been made

Nishad Yusuf

Listen to this article Kanguva film editor Nishad Yusuf found dead at Kochi home; police launch investigation x 00:00

Film editor Nishad Yusuf was reportedly found dead at his home in Kochi early Wednesday morning, October 30, at the age of 43. According to reports from Malayalam media shared by India Today, his body was discovered around 2 a.m. in his Panampilly Nagar apartment in Kochi. The cause of death has not yet been confirmed by the police, and while investigations are ongoing, no official statements have been made.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kanguva editor Nishad Yusuf found dead in Kochi home

The Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) Directors' Union confirmed his passing on its official Facebook page. They posted a picture of the well-known editor along with a message in Malayalam, "The unexpected demise of Nishadh Yusuf, film editor, who played a major role in determining the contemporary future of the changing Malayalam cinema is not something the film world will be able to quickly accept. Condolences from FEFKA Directors' Union."

While regional media has suggested that his death may have been a suicide, the police have not confirmed this. According to Mathrubhoomi, the Kerala Police are still investigating and haven’t ruled out any possibilities.

Who was Kanguva editor Nishad Yusuf?

Nishad Yusuf was a well-known film editor in Malayalam and Tamil cinema, with notable works like Thallumaala, Unda, One, Saudi Vellakka, and Adios Amigos. Last year, he took on one of his biggest projects, Kanguva, a pan-India film starring Suriya and Bobby Deol, set to release in theaters on November 14.

Nishad Yusuf was a well-known film editor in Malayalam and Tamil cinema, known for his work on films like Thallumaala, Unda, One, Saudi Vellakka, and Adios Amigos. Last year, he took on his biggest project yet, Kanguva, a pan-India film featuring Suriya and Bobby Deol, which is scheduled to hit theaters on November 14.

This is a developing story and will be updated when there is more information.