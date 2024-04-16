Breaking News
Kannada actor and producer Dwarakish passes away aged 81

Updated on: 16 April,2024 01:12 PM IST  |  Bengaluru
mid-day online correspondent |

Veteran actor-producer Dwarakish had complained of respiratory problems on Monday night and passed away in his sleep later

Dwarakish. (Photo: X)

Listen to this article
Veteran Kannada actor, director, and producer Dwarakish, 81, has passed away due to age-related ailments. The filmmaker breathed his last in the early hours of Tuesday at his residence in Bengaluru. Dwarakish, who produced more than 50 films under his banner Dwarakish Chitra, was a well-known actor and director as well.


According to sources in the film industry, the veteran actor-producer had complained of respiratory problems on Monday night and passed away in his sleep later, according to several reports. The family is yet to decide on where the body will be kept for the public to pay their last respects.


Condolences poured in on social media as the news of his demise broke. Former cricketer Anil Kumble posted on X, "Deeply saddened by the passing of veteran actor Dwarakish Sir - A doyen of Kannada film industry. Grew up watching his movies. His contribution to the film world will always be remembered."


Fans have been sharing clips from his films on social media. 

Dwarakish made his debut as a comedy actor in Kannada cinema, with his maternal uncle Hunsur Krishnamurthy’s Veera Sankalpa in 1964. He made a mark as a comedian before going on to become a prolific producer under the banner Dwarakish Chitra in the Kannada film industry. Collaborating with Dr Rajkumar, and director Siddalingaiah, his first production, Mayor Muthanna was a hit, and went on to become a classic.

