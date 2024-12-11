Kalyandurgam Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ravi Babu stated that Harijana Madhannappa was found dead around 6 pm on Monday by the theatre's cleaning staff

Days after a woman died in a stampede during the Pushpa 2 premiere in Hyderabad, a 35-year-old man was found dead in a local theatre in Rayadurgam district, Andhra Pradesh, during a matinee show. Police are investigating the matter after his dead body was found by the theatre’s cleaning staff.

Man dies while watching Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2

According to a report by PTI, Kalyandurgam Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ravi Babu stated that Harijana Madhannappa was found dead around 6 pm on Monday by the theatre's cleaning staff. "It is not clear when he died, but the cleaning staff found him dead at around 6 pm after the matinee show," Babu said.

According to the police, Madhannappa entered the theatre for the matinee show at around 2.30 pm on Monday in an inebriated state. "He was a father of four children and had a history of alcohol addiction. He was already drunk and consumed more alcohol inside the theatre," said a police official.

The police have registered a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act.

Woman dies in stampede at Pushpa 2 premiere

On December 4, the fans of Allu Arjun thronged the theatre in Hyderabad to catch a glimpse of the actor, following which the police resorted to mild lathi charge to control the crowd. A woman was killed and her son was injured in the incident. Allu assured that he and the entire film team stand with the family. He also announced an assistance of Rs 25 lakh to help the bereaved family.

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film will see Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. Allu Arjun, the main lead of the film, received a National Film Award for his performance in the first part. The first part of Pushpa, directed by Sukumar, showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. The film was released in theatres on December 5. It has broken several records at the box office by becoming the fastest movie to mint Rs 1000 crore.