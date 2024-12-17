Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2 has continued to remain in cinemas even after days of its release. Soon, the film will be released on a digital streaming platform

Pushpa 2: The Rule has been the talk of the town long before its release and since it has hit cinemas, fans can't stop obsessing over it. Within 10 days, the film has entered the Rs 500 crore club. Especially after Allu Arjun's police arrest over a fan's death in the stampede case at the premiere has increased the film's viewers. According to reports, a 70 percent increase has been seen in the film's tickets. The pan-India film is continuing to earn at the box office, yet there has been an update that the film will soon stream on the OTT platform Netflix.

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 will release on Netflix

Netflix has reportedly bought the film's streaming rights for a staggering amount of Rs 275 crore. there has not been any official announcement regarding the film's streaming date on the platform but generally, action drama films are released within six to eight weeks of its release. Fans can expect the movie to stream on the platform from around February 2025.

Earlier, the prequel to the film, Pushpa: The Rise which was released in the year 2021 had taken the world by storm. Since then, fans had been anticipating a second part and the buzz around the film was insane. Fans can't stop gushing over the film, even its songs are loved by fans. The songs are composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

Records set by Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 at the Box Office

Pushpa 2: The Rule is creating a frenzy at theaters, with sold-out shows and fans flocking to witness their beloved iconic star Allu Arjun and the pan-India sensation Rashmika Mandanna’s return. Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar and featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil has been released in theatres. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings with music on T Series.

Pushpa 2 has proved to be the actual pan-India film by attracting audiences from every nook and corner of the country. Surprisingly, unlike any other film, the film had its trailer launch event in Patna and it was stormed by fans. It is also available in multiple languages- Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. The film opened its collection by earning Rs 70.3 crore in India. It has become the third highest grosser after Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and the horror comedy Stree 2.