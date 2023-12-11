Breaking News
Mumbai Police solves Rs 4.03 crore robbery case, nab four suspects from Gujarat
Supreme Court upholds abrogation of Article 370; calls for polls by Sept 30
Dharavi redevelopment: Will protest if no rehabilitation of residents before project kicks off, says Varsha Gaikwad
Maharashtra: Man kills 34-year-old brother over property dispute in Nashik
Mumbai: MSRTC launches digital payment facility on buses
Ujjain BJP MLA Mohan Yadav to be new Madhya Pradesh CM
BJP leader Vishnu Deo Sai named new Chhattisgarh CM, swearing-in on Dec 13
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Rajinikanth Birthday 2023 Thalaivar 170 title and a teaser to be unveiled at THIS time

Rajinikanth Birthday 2023: Thalaivar 170 title and a teaser to be unveiled at THIS time

Updated on: 11 December,2023 11:08 PM IST  |  Chennai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Thalaivar 170 teaser and title will be unveiled on Rajinikanth's birthday, as a gift to fans

Rajinikanth Birthday 2023: Thalaivar 170 title and a teaser to be unveiled at THIS time

This film boasts an ensemble cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil,

Listen to this article
Rajinikanth Birthday 2023: Thalaivar 170 title and a teaser to be unveiled at THIS time
x
00:00

Rajinikanth fans are in for a treat. On the megastar's birthday, December 12, the title and teaser of his next film will be unveiled. 


After the success of Jailer, Rajinikanth has shifted gears toward the eagerly anticipated Thalaivar 170 (tentative title), led by director TJ Gnanavel. Since Rajinikanth's birthday is tomorrow, the film’s team has officially announced that they will unveil both the movie's title and a teaser at 5pm on December 12.


Lyca Productions is bankrolling this cinematic spectacle on a grand scale. A tweet from the production house read, "Let the celebrations begin for Thalaivar's B'day. Witness the grand reveal of #Thalaivar170 title along with the B'day teaser video tomorrow at 5PM!"


This movie, directed by TJ Gnanavel, stars Rajinikanth as a retired Muslim police officer seeking justice by reopening a case. Filming has spanned locations like Thiruvananthapuram, Tirunelveli, and Mumbai. This film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, and others in pivotal roles. The onsite pictures of Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth went viral on social media last month.

After an astounding 33 years Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan are scheduled to share the screen for the film. This momentous occasion was happily captured through Rajinikanth's 'X' (formerly Twitter) account which read, "After 33 years, I am working again with my mentor, the phenomenon, Shri Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming Lyca’s "Thalaivar 170" directed by T.J Gnanavel. My heart is thumping with joy!”

Anirudh Ravichander is all set to score the music. More details about the movie will be unveiled tomorrow, according to reports.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

rajinikanth amitabh bachchan Regional Cinema News Regional Cinema Updates birthday Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK