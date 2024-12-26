Gukesh shared pictures of him along with his parents meeting Rajinikanth. Going by the frames, Thalaiva showered the chess champion with meaningful gifts

Rajinikanth with D Gukesh Pic/X

Listen to this article Rajinikanth invites World Chess Champion D Gukesh at his home, showers him with gifts x 00:00

Superstar Rajinikanth invited D Gukesh to his Chennai residence after he made history as the youngest World Chess Champion by defeating China's Ding Liren in the World Chess Championship 2024 in Singapore held from November 25-December 12. At the age of 18 years, Gukesh became the youngest FIDE World Championship title winner in history. Gukesh shared pictures of his meet on X.

Thanks Superstar @rajinikanth sir for your warm wishes and inviting ,spending time and sharing your wisdom with us 🙏 pic.twitter.com/l53dBCVVJH — Gukesh D (@DGukesh) December 26, 2024

D Gukesh meets Rajinikanth

Gukesh shared pictures of him along with his parents meeting Rajinikanth. Going by the frames, Thalaiva showered the chess champion with meaningful gifts. The first was a silk shawl and the second - was a book. Rajinikanth gave Gukesh Autobiography of a Yogi by Paramahansa Yogananda. Gukesh wrote in the caption, Thanks Superstar @rajinikanth sir for your warm wishes and inviting, spending time and sharing your wisdom with us.”

The championship, tied at 6.5-6.5 heading into the final game, culminated in a stellar performance by Gukesh, who secured a 7.5-6.5 victory over Ding Liren. Following his triumph, Gukesh was overwhelmed with emotions and broke down in tears. Gukesh termed the win as the "best moment of his life" in the post-match press conference. When Gukesh finally received his trophy following his triumph in a heartwarming gesture, he handed it over to his parents immediately.

