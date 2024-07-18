RRR star Ram Charan to be honoured as ambassador for Indian art and culture at the upcoming Melbourne film festival

Few actors are lucky enough to work with filmmakers SS Rajamouli and S Shankar within a span of two years. But Ram Charan, who has the blockbuster RRR (2022) behind him and the anticipated Game Changer ahead, has built a robust filmography since his debut in 2007. His film, RRR, made India proud on the world stage by winning the Oscar for Best Original Song for Naatu naatu. In recognition of his impact on contemporary Indian cinema, the upcoming Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) has chosen the actor as its guest of honour. He will also be felicitated as an ambassador for Indian art and culture, for his contribution to Indian cinema at the festival that kicks off on August 15.

On August 21, the festival will host a retrospective of his popular films, from Magadheera (2009) to RRR. Thrilled about the honour, the actor said, “It’s a privilege to represent our film industry and connect with fans from across the globe. The success of RRR and the love it received worldwide has been overwhelming, and I’m thrilled to share this moment with the audience in Melbourne.” IFFM director Mitu Bhowmick Lange said that Charan was an obvious choice for the festival’s 15th edition as he is “one of the most influential actors in Indian cinema today.”

