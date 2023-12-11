'Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire': CBFC passes Prabhas, Prithviraj-starer with 'A' certificate

Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire: Ten days before the release of the film, the censor board has passed the film with an A certificate

Prabhas in a still from Salaar

Hombale Films's 'Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire' is one of the most-awaited films to come out of Indian cinema. The film, headlined by Prabhas and directed by Prashanth Neel, is carrying a sky-high buzz among the fans and the audiences, and everyone is eagerly looking forward to witnessing the action spectacle on December 22 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

With the film now ten days away from its grand theatrical release, in an exciting update, it has been revealed that the much-awaited actioner was recently submitted to the Central Board of Certification (CBFC). Following the censor board test, the film has been granted an 'A' certificate from the Censor Board with a runtime of 2 hours, 55 minutes.

The film has several intense fight sequences, blood baths, and also compasses terrifying violence. This news of the 'A' certificate is the testimony to the film's concept and also that it is going to create a rage among the masses.

The recently released trailer for the film is a testament to the kind of cinematic spectacle that comes out when the biggest action director, Prashanth Neel, and the biggest action superstar, Prabhas, come together. The trailer video shows two close friends strolling through the rain. Deva is asked to forget it by one of them, but he responds, "Who is it?" As the trailer goes on, we witness their friendship developing and how one of them makes a commitment to be there for the other. Then, follows by the flashback. The Mughals and their destruction of tribes are also mentioned. Among them is the Khansaar tribe, and this is how they defend themselves.

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire also marks the biggest collaboration of the two powerhouses of Indian cinema, the KGF director Prashanth Neel and 'Baahubali' star Prabhas, who are coming together for the first time to create this mega action-packed cinematic spectacle.

Hombale Films, 'Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire' will star Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur. The film will be released in theaters on December 22, 2023. The film will face a clash with Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' which will be released in theatres on December 21.