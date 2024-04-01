SS Rajamouli and wife Rama dance to AR Rahman's 'Andamaina Prema Rani' in viral video

SS Rajamouli can be seen wearing a black shirt and jeans while Rama looked splendid in a printed saree.

Superstar director SS Rajamouli, who has become an international sensation due to his epic-action film ‘RRR’ is making headlines for his dancing skills as seen in a viral video. The clip in question shows the filmmaker shaking a leg with his wife Rama at a family event. The duo can be seen grooving on AR Rahman's iconic track 'Andamaina Prema Rani' from the film 'Premikudu'.

Rajamouli can be seen wearing a black shirt and jeans while Rama looked splendid in a printed saree. Watch the video below.

Rajamouli and his wife dazzle the audience with their graceful dance moves to the enchanting rhythm, igniting the atmosphere at a family gathering 😍😍#Rajamouli #RRR #SSMB29 #Bahubali #FamilyGathering #FamilyParty pic.twitter.com/985VdreJYl — FilmyPond (@FilmyPond) March 31, 2024

Rajamouli's wife Rama has been a big partner in his filmmaking, and has helped the director in many ways, something he has openly said many times when he referred to her, alongside his father and mother as one his biggest inspirations.

An instrumental part of both his career and life, the video captured showcases an affectionate, wholesome, loving, and harmonious moment between the two, lending credence to his statement.

Rajamouli married Rama in 2001. He adopted SS Karthikeya, Rama's son from her previous marriage. They also adopted a daughter named Mayookha.

The ‘Baahubali’ and ‘Eega’ director is known for his extremely clever and creative storytelling, larger-than-life action scenes, direction, set designs, poignant themes, and more.

His last film ‘RRR’ created history as the film's track 'Naatu Naatu' by M.M. Keeravani was awarded the Best Original Song Award at the 95th Academy Awards. It featured Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles.

Rajamouli's next project has been tentatively titled 'SSMB 29'. Speaking at the 'RRR' screening in Japan in March, he shared an update stating, "We finished writing our next film. We're in the pre-production process for the film. But, we haven't finished the casting yet. Only the main hero, the protagonist of the film, is locked. His name is Mahesh Babu. He's a very good actor and looks like you already know him. He's very handsome."

He will also be presenting the biopic on Dadasaheb Phalke titled ‘Made In India’, which will be directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Nitin Kakkar. ‘Made In India’ is said to be based on ‘the father of Indian cinema’ Dadasaheb Phalke. The film will be produced by Varun Gupta of MaxStudios and SS Karthikeya of Showing Business.

