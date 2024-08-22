The TVK was launched in February and this was its first public programme. Vijay’s entry into politics will certainly change the present political equations in Tamil Nadu

Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay unveiled the flag of his newly-founded political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) at the party headquarters in Panaiyur, Chennai on Thursday. After the unveiling the yellow and red flag, the actor-turned-politician also gave a brief speech where he spoke about symbolism behind the flag. The flag features two elephants and a Vaagai flower surrounded by stars. Vijay explained the reason behind using that particular flower.

During the Sangam period, Tamil kings used to wear garlands made of Vaagai flowers to symbolise victory.

In his speech Vijay said, “Our flag will become the symbol of our state. Along with the flag we are introducing our party anthem also. Our flag will flutter across the country and Tamil Nadu will be better from now on. Victory is certain.”

The actor pledged, "We will always appreciate the fighters who fought and sacrificed their life for the liberation of our country and countless soldiers who fought tirelessly for the rights of our people from Tamil soil...I will remove the differences in the name of caste, religion, gender, place of birth, create awareness among the people and strive for equal opportunities and equal rights for all. I solemnly affirm that I will uphold the principle of equality for all living beings".

The TVK was launched in February and this was its first public programme. Vijay’s entry into politics will certainly change the present political equations in Tamil Nadu. In a statement issued by the actor during the announcement of his party, he said, "We are making an application today to the EC to register our party ‘Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam’. Our goal is to contest and win the upcoming 2026 assembly elections and bring about the fundamental political change that people want."

"I have decided to complete the film I have already committed to, without affecting the party work and completely involve myself in the politics of public service."

Vijay is a star in his own right and his fan club ‘Vijay Makkal Iyyakam’ has ten lakh members. The fan club was founded immediately after his entry as a lead actor in the movie, ‘Naalaiya Theerpu’ (1992). Vijay Makkal Iyyakam is now registered as All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyyakam (AITVMI).

Vijay has now entered the elite club of Tamil matinee idols who joined politics. This list includes the iconic actor, MG Ramachandran (MGR) who floated the AIADMK and went on to become one of the most popular Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu to Dr J Jayalalithaa who was also a matinee idol who went on to become one of the strongest Chief Ministers of the state. However, not all Tamil actors who join politics script a success story. For instance, Sivaji Ganesan, Vijaykanth and Kamal Haasan were not that successful in the politics of Tamil Nadu.

It may be recalled that in the 2021 local body polls, AITVMI contested on 169 seats and won 115. It was a surprise win as Vijay’s fan club had outdone Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) and Seeman’s Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) - both of which drew a blank.

Vijay is focussing on the 2026 Assembly elections and has already announced that he will retire from movies after the highly anticipated action thriller, GOAT is released in September.

