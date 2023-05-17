’The Little Mermaid’ director Rob Marshall expresses his wish to work with Ram Charan and Jr NTR, says they are incredible

'The Little Mermaid' director Rob Marshall expressed his desire to work with actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR. He was particularly impressed by their physicality and commended their performances in ‘RRR’ and extraordinary dancing skills

‘The Little Mermaid’ has been making all the noise around the world with its global release slated on May 26, 2023. In a recent interview with an Indian publication, director Rob Marshall has expressed his desire to work with Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

While he was asked about his interest in working with Indian actors, he instantly replied ‘Naatu Naatu Actors’ hinting at Ram Charan and Jr NTR. He further added that the two actors are amazing and fantastic. He also was particularly impressed by their physicality and commended their performances in ‘RRR’ and extraordinary dancing skills.

This statement by director Rob Marshall is a testament to the growing popularity of Indian cinema on a global scale and the impact it is having on international audiences.

Meanwhile, Jr. NTR, who is reportedly set to make his Bollywood debut in 'War 2' opposite Hrithik Roshan, was recently been spotted at the sets of 'Pushpa 2' in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. A picture of Jr. NTR from the shooting floor has surfaced on social media, but the reason for his visit is still unknown.

In the picture, the actor looks dashing in a white shirt paired with grey pants, walking with the security.

After the picture went viral online, fans showed their excitement through comments. One fan wrote, "The Fear is Coming, Jai NTR", another fan wrote, "Most Celebrated Hero in the World" and a third fan wrote, "Since 1998, Man of Masses, NTR."

Meanwhile, More than 1000 fans of Ram Charan came together at the Shankar Temple in Juhu and in Bhiwandi in Mumbai to give away 7,000 bottles of refreshing buttermilk to people in and around the temple. The initiative was organised by Ram Charan's fans, who have been inspired by the star's philanthropic activities.

Ram Charan is known not just for his work on screen, but also for his humanitarian efforts off screen. Via multiple associations, NGOs, The Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust, the 'RRR' star has headlined blood donation camps, eye check up camps, COVID relief camps, and supported various other charities over the years. His fans have taken inspiration from his actions and decided to take this initiative to give back to the community.