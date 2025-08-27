Actor Vijay booked after his bouncer pushed a man off the ramp, causing him to fall and sustain chest injuries at the recently held TVK event in Madurai. Along with the actor, 10 of his security personnel have also been named

Tamil actor Vijay, who recently held the second state conference of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) at Parapathi in Madurai district on August 20, has found himself in trouble post the grand event. The actor has reported been booked and an FIR has been registered against him along with 10 others for allegedly manhandling the crowd at the TVK event. According to reports, one of the workers, Sarathkumar, sustained a chest injury after Vijay's bouncers pushed him forcefully during the conference, while he tried to climb the ramp, leading to his fall.

Vijay booked after bouncer manhandled TVK worker

A complaint has been filed by Sarathkumar at the Perambalur District SP’s office, wherein he alleged that TVK chief Vijay’s bouncers manhandled him. The Kunnam police have thus registered a case against Vijay along with the security staff. According to reports, the venue, which had seating arrangements for over 1.5 lakh people, had crowds turning up early in the morning to catch a glimpse of the party's founder-leader, Vijay. His present at the event who attracted massive attention.

Meanwhile, another clip from the event had been going viral, where a fan was dangerously seen hanging off a railing just to grab Vijay’s attention. As Vijay moved through the crowd along a long ramp, the police and security personnel tried to persuade the fan to come down for his safety. When Vijay saw this he approached the man, took the book, and continued on his way.

In another instance, a fan was seen breaching security, grabbing Vijay by the shoulders, and jumping with excitement before he was pulled away by the security personnel at the venue. Notably, the actor-turned-politician is yet to comment on the incident. Vijay founded the regional political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in February 2024.

Vijay Work Front

On the work front, the 51-year-old actor was last seen in the 2024 movie The Greatest of All Time. The film featured an ensemble cast including Prashanth, Yogi Babu, Prabhu Deva, Mohan, Jayaram, Ajmal Ameer, Vaibhav, Premgi Amaren, Sneha, and Laila.

Next, Vijay is expected to be seen in Jana Nayagan, which is slated to release in 2026.