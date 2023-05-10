The handsome hunk who is currently busy filming his much-awaited next, 'Kushi' with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, had a working birthday in Kashmir

(Pic courtesy: Vijay Deverakonda/ Instagram)

Listen to this article Vijay Deverakonda celebrates his birthday with Samantha Ruth Prabhu on the sets of 'Kushi' in Kashmir, watch x 00:00

One of the biggest heartthrobs of Tollywood who kicked a massive storm with his 2017 romantic drama, 'Arjun Reddy', Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda turned a year on May 9. The handsome hunk who is currently busy filming his much-awaited next, 'Kushi' with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, had a working birthday in Kashmir.

The 'World Famous Lover' star who turned 34 on Tuesday, celebrated his birthday with his 'Kushi' co-star, Samantha in Kashmir. Now, a video of Vijay's birthday celebration, where the crew members of 'Kushi' is giving a surprise to him, has gone viral on Twitter and other major social media platforms.

In the video, the 'Arjun Reddy' star can be seen all smiles as Samantha claps for him as he cuts his birthday cake. Samantha, who was last seen in 'Shaakuntalam', also took to her social media handle and wished Vijay on his birthday.

Sharing a picture of them together, Samantha wrote, “Happy birthday LIGER, you are deserving of all the love and appreciation that is going to be coming your way this year. Watching you work the way you do is incredibly inspiring. God bless.”

Some more photos from Vijay's birthday celebrations were shared by crew members where the lead pair of 'Kushi', Vijay and Samantha are seen having a blast on the sets. 'Kushi' marks Vijay and Samantha's first on-screen collaboration and their fans can't wait for them to weave magic with their chemistry on the silver screen.

Also Read: VD12: First look poster of Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film unveiled

On Vijay's birthday, the makers of 'Kushi' also dropped the first song of the movie. The highly-awaited upcoming Telugu romantic drama is all set to hit theatres on September 1, this year.

On his birthday, Vijay also announced his 12th film and shared the poster of the movie. The film will see the 'Liger' star as a spy and will be paired opposite actress Sreeleela for the first time.