Vishu 2024: With the Malayalee new year around the corner, the Mollywood box office is seeing a major clash at the box office

Aavesham and Varshangalkku Shesham

Listen to this article Vishu 2024: Fahadh Faasil's 'Avesham', Pranav Mohanlal's 'Varshangallku Shesham' and 'Jai Ganesh' clash at Mollywood box office x 00:00

For Kerala, the festival of Vishu and Onam serves as a good time to release films in the theatres. With Vishu (April 14) around the corner, three big releases are scheduled for today. Taking advantage of the Eid holiday as well, filmmakers are releasing their films today. It's a triple treat for Malayalam film enthusiasts as three big films hit the theatres today.

Aavesham:

ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Fahadh Faasil's 'Aavesham' promises to be a joy ride of action and comedy witnessing the lead actor in a unique avatar. The Malayalam-language action comedy film directed by Jithu Madhavan. The movie is jointly produced by Nazriya Nazim, Fahadh Faasil, and Anwar Rasheed.

Talking about his character in the film at a press conference, Fahadh said, “He is a Bangalore-based goon, which is why we chose this look. Jithu (director Jithu Madhavan) noted many people that he came across. It helped in getting the right look for the character.” Fahadh further told reporters that he had never played a character like this before. He said, “I have never done a film or a character like this. My character Ranga speaks in a mixture of Malayalam and Kannada, so it is very different and complex.”

According to reports, 'Aavesham' has proven to be the front-runner among the Vishu releases as far as advance sales are concerned.

Varshangalkku Shesham:

This is yet another anticipated film by filmmaker Vineeth Sreenivasan. His last directorial 'Hridayam' was a massive hit and brings back the lead pair of Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan. Along with them the film also stars Vineeth's younger brother Dhyan Sreenivasan in the lead. The film also has an interesting ensemble cast including Aju Varghese, Neeraj Madhav, Shaan Rehman, Basil Joseph, and Nivin Pauly in a cameo. The film promises the return of Nivin in a quirky role.

Jai Ganesh:

Unni Mukundan-starrer directed by Ranjith Sankar is touted to be a superhero film. Mukundan plays a man who is wheelchair-bound. Unni Mukundan said he was releasing his small film (Jai Ganesh) on the same day as big movies (Varshangalkku Shesham and Aavesham) only because he was confident about his venture and cinema meant a celebration for him. He disclosed that he was asked to dub the movie in other languages. “But director Renjith Sankar and I didn’t go for dubbed versions since we felt it was a pure Malayalam movie.”