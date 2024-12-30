Yash urged his fans to be mindful and prioritise safety in terms of grand gestures and gatherings. His concern comes after three fans died during his 2024 birthday celebrations

Yash Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Yash urges fans to avoid grand gestures and gatherings on his birthday after previous tragic deaths x 00:00

Actor Yash, who will be celebrating his birthday on January 8 shared a heartfelt letter addressing his fans. The KGF star has mentioned that he will not be in town due to a busy shoot schedule, and has urged his admirers to be mindful and prioritise safety in terms of grand gestures and gatherings. Yash’s concern comes after three fans died during his 2024 birthday celebrations.

Yash urges fans to prioritise safety on his birthday

Yash took to X and posted a letter addressed to his fans which read, “As the new year dawns, it's a time for reflection, resolutions, and charting a new course. The love you all have showered on me over the years has been nothing short of phenomenal. But, there have been some unfortunate incidents too.”

He continued, “It's time for us to change our language of love, especially when it comes to the celebration of my birthday. The expression of your love should not be in grand gestures and gatherings. The greatest gift for me is knowing you are safe, setting positive examples, achieving your goals, and spreading joy.”

“I will be busy shooting and will not be in town on my birthday. However, the warmth of your wishes will always reach me and be my constant companion, fueling my spirit and inspiring me. Stay safe, and I wish you all a very happy 2025,” added Yash.

Tragic deaths on Yash’s birthday

Earlier this year on his birthday (2024), three of his fans in the Gadag district of Karnataka lost their lives while erecting a large birthday cutout. The actor had immediately traveled to meet the bereaved families, offering support and condolences. After this tragic event, Yash urged his fans to refrain from hanging banners, engaging in dangerous bike chases, and taking reckless selfies. He insisted that these actions were not a genuine expression of love.

In an interview, Yash stated, "If you are a true fan of mine, then do your work diligently, dedicate your life to yourself, and be happy and successful."

In another incident in 2019, a fan tragically self-immolated after being unable to meet Yash on his birthday. Even then, Yash appealed to his fans that such actions were not a true reflection of fandom and implored them never to resort to such drastic measures.

Ahead of his birthday this year, he is taking a proactive step to protect his fans' safety. He made a sincere plea for restraint, emphasizing that their safety and well-being were the greatest gifts he could ever receive.

Yash is currently filming 'Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-ups.' Jointly produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the upcoming film has generated significant excitement and anticipation. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, this ambitious project promises to be a massive entertainer for the audiences.