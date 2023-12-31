Breaking News
Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat: Here’s all you need to know about the daily service
Maharashtra: Man found dead in cowshed in Latur; murder case registered
Navi Mumbai: Police book two for operating illegal call centre, cheating govt
CM Eknath Shinde asks Railway Minister to start Mumbai-Ayodhya train services
Uddhav 'snubs' Raut as Congress fumes over Sena (UBT) MP's remarks on LS seats
Thane crime: 35-yr-old powerloom worker stabbed to death in Bhiwandi, 2 arrested
Mumbai Police arrest 23 'wanted' accused ahead of New Year celebrations
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Abdu Rozik poses with MS Dhoni Rishabh Pant

Abdu Rozik poses with MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant

Updated on: 31 December,2023 06:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant pose with Big Boss 16 participant Abdu Rozik in Dubai as they partied together

Abdu Rozik poses with MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant

Picture Courtesy/Abdu Rozik's Instagram account

Listen to this article
Abdu Rozik poses with MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant
x
00:00

Tajikistan singer Abdu Rozik is all smiles as he posed with former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant in Dubai. Taking to Instagram, Abdu shared the picture with Maahi as they partied together. Dhoni wore a black shirt with black-white printed jeans.



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Abduroziq Official (@abdu_rozik)



Abdu was seen in his signature blazer look.

Sharing the picture, Abdu wrote, "Maahi'. The process is more important than the results. And if you take care of the process, you will get the results! #legend #msdhoni #cricket #ipl #india #dubai #tajikistan #sports #halloffame."

As soon as the picture was uploaded, fans and followers flooded the comment section. One of the users wrote, "Thala for a reason." Another user commented, "Mahi with abdu." Not only Dhoni but his wife Sakshi and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant posed with Abdu.

Reportedly, MS Dhoni, Sakshi, and Pant have been in Dubai since the IPL 2024 auction, which was held on December 19 at the Coca-Cola Arena.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Abdu Rozik ms dhoni Rishabh Pant television news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK