Rishabh Pant shares update on his recovery, says 'getting better each day'

Rishabh Pant suffered multiple injuries when his car collided with a divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway last December

Rishabh Pant (Pic Courtesy: AFP)

Delhi Capitals' regular skipper Rishabh Pant, who is being sorely missed in a forgettable campaign so far, on Friday said he is 'getting better with each passing day', months after being treated for multiple injuries arising out of a horrific car accident. Pant suffered multiple injuries when his car collided with a divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway last December.

When asked about his recovery, Pant said, "I am recovering very well and I'm getting better with each passing day. I came to visit the National Cricket Academy and the Delhi Capitals happened to be there. So I met the team." Though he is on his way to recovery, Pant is unlikely to make a comeback anytime soon.

He caught up with his teammates on the sidelines of the training session at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium ahead of their IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. He further added, "I just saw how the team's practice is carrying on. I really love to be around the boys and I am missing it."

Also Read: DC’s Ponting: Need to do some soul-searching

Pant also wished the team ahead of its next game. "My heart and soul are always with the Delhi Capitals. I would like to wish them all the best for their next match."

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals have lost all their four matches so far in the cash-rich league that started on March 31. Skipper David Warner, known for his slam-bang batting style, has been criticised for his slow batting despite scoring three half-centuries in four matches. Though the Australian has scored 209 runs at an average of 52.25, his painfully slow knocks affected the team and the skipper was held responsible for DC's poor show so far this season. The southpaw's three half centuries included a 48-ball 56 at a strike rate of 116.66 against LSG, 55-ball 65 at a strike rate of 118.18 against RR and 47-ball 51 (strike rate 108.51) against Mumbai Indians.