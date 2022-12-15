Abhilash Thapliyal: I had come to Mumbai to be a part of Kapil Sharma's show

During the promotions of the show 'Faadu', Abhilash appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show as a guest along with his team members including Saiyami Kher, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and Pavail Gulati

Abhilash Thapliyal

Abhilash Thapliyal is currently riding high on the success of his latest releases 'Faadu' and 'Blurr'. The actor has had a journey which can be an inspiration for many, but not many people know the real reason for him to come to Mumbai.

The actor recently revealed that many years ago he had come to Mumbai to be a part of The Kapil Sharma Show. While that did not materialise, he has finally landed on the popular comedy talk show. During the promotions of the show 'Faadu', Abhilash appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show as a guest along with his team members including Saiyami Kher, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and Pavail Gulati.

Also Read: Abhilash Thapliyal: If I were to describe Akshay Kumar in two words, it would be welcoming and a sport

On the show, Abhilash spoke about his connection with the Kapil Sharma Show and how the show had motivated him to arrive in Mumbai. "Very few people know that I had come to Mumbai to be a part of Kapil Sharma's show, I wanted to perform on that stage. In fact in 2016 -17, I went there as an audience member. So, from an audience's chair to the guest chair took me 5-and-a-half years. It was an amazing episode, very funny. A lot of my friends, relatives messaged me saying that "we saw you on The Kapil Sharma's show, bahut Maza aya'."

"In fact I just jokingly said that Kapil bhai I had come here and he was like "Yaar tu Itna funny hai, tu show hyun nahi join karta?". He made me meet the director and he was like " Hum Abhi Thodi Se break ke line jayengey but after that please come on the show". I think this is the biggest compliment for me because that is why I was in Mumbai. I mean I wanted to be a part of his show and now Kapil Sharma is asking me to be a part of it. So yea very happy and very humbled and it was super fun being on his show," he added.

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal