Amar Upadhyay and Suhail Zaidi to produce Priyanka Dhawale and Harsh Nagar starrer 'Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho', Tabu reacts

The actor has now turned producer along with his partner Suhail Zaidi with his upcoming show 'Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho'
Amar Upadhyay, who's popularly known as the iconic Mihir Virani, has worked for over 30 years in the industry. And, now... finally he has started out as a producer along with his partner Suhail Zaidi (formerly known for producing 'Cold Lassi Chicken Masala') with their upcoming show 'Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho' under their company Hawk Eye Vision. The duo had this dream of setting up their production house since quite sometime, have finally made their dream come true. The show will be airing on Shemaroo Umang.
While the viewers are expecting a love-triangle between Amar Upadhyay, Priyanka Dhavale and Harsh Nagar who are the other two leads of the show, it seems one has to wait and watch to see how the story unfolds. Amar's ‘Bhool Bhulaiyya 2’s co-star Tabu also reacted on the same by sharing the first look and wishing him luck!
In the promo we can see Amar flying a kite, but in order to maintain the curiosity, the makers haven't released his look from the same! Well, his fans are already creating noise on the internet, we are pretty sure that the show is going to do wonder on-screen.