Another milestone for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as it enters its 15th year

The team had a puja followed by a fun-filled cake cutting ceremony

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah/PR image

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, just entered its 15th year on-air today. Asit Kumarr Modi, the creative visionary behind Neela Film Productions Private Limited, along with the cast and crew commenced their 'Haso Hasao Divas' with a puja followed by a fun-filled cake cutting ceremony.

Asit Kumarr Modi says, “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah looks forward to a grandiose 15th year on-air. We, at Neela Film Productions, are constantly innovating and reimagining things in a new, exciting light. The decision to dub the show in regional languages like Marathi and Telugu was a direct consequence of this attitude. Since the past 14 years, our desire to reinvent ourselves and make our viewers laugh has never rested. With 14 prolific years in the bag, we hope to explore newer avenues and continue to bring joy and laughter to our viewers, without whom none of this would have been possible.”

Also Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah introduces new Nattu Kaka