Watch video! Palak Sindhwani from Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: I have a lot of memories at Marine Drive

The actress shared her monsoon memories with mid-day.com

Palak Sindhwani/Instagram

Palak Sindhwani from Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah joined the latest episode of mid-day.com's special series, 'Mumbai Meri Jaan.' The actress opened up about her memories of the monsoon in the city.

Palak says, "I love taking off to Marine Drive because my college is at Churchgate and so many memories are associated with that area. Bachelorr's is there, so is Naturals ice-cream. That's my favourite spot to hang out and just watch the water. It's so calming and refreshing."

Sharing memories from childhood she adds, "Town is close to my heart because I spent three years of my life there with friends. There's a sweet cafe in Fort, called Nutcrackers. People who follow me on Instagram will find it in my stories every second week. I sit there having breakfast, the pancakes are amazing. Bandstand is great for a drive."

