Breaking News
Mumbai monsoon: Lake levels highest in a decade
Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi Police files charge sheet
Sri Lanka: Gotabaya Rajapaksa to stay in Singapore, not travel to Middle East
Alt News co-founder Mohd Zubair moves SC seeking quashing of six FIRs lodged in UP
Vasai landslide: Five booked in two separate FIRs
Maharashtra govt cuts VAT on petrol, diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 3 per litre respectively: CM Eknath Shinde
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Watch video Palak Sindhwani from Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah I have a lot of memories at Marine Drive

Watch video! Palak Sindhwani from Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: I have a lot of memories at Marine Drive

Updated on: 14 July,2022 04:16 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Top

The actress shared her monsoon memories with mid-day.com

Watch video! Palak Sindhwani from Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: I have a lot of memories at Marine Drive

Palak Sindhwani/Instagram


Palak Sindhwani from Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah joined the latest episode of mid-day.com's special series, 'Mumbai Meri Jaan.' The actress opened up about her memories of the monsoon in the city. 




Palak says, "I love taking off to Marine Drive because my college is at Churchgate and so many memories are associated with that area. Bachelorr's is there, so is Naturals ice-cream. That's my favourite spot to hang out and just watch the water. It's so calming and refreshing."


Sharing memories from childhood she adds, "Town is close to my heart because I spent three years of my life there with friends. There's a sweet cafe in Fort, called Nutcrackers. People who follow me on Instagram will find it in my stories every second week. I sit there having breakfast, the pancakes are amazing. Bandstand is great for a drive."

Also Read: Palak Sindhwani: My love for dance made me connect to music

taarak mehta ka ooltah chashmah sab tv indian television

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK