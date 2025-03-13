Aditi Sharma has broken her silence on the matter revealing she is scared and has alleged receiving threats from her husband Abhineet Kaushik citing the involvement of the underworld

Television actor Aditi Sharma, who made headlines for her secret marriage with Abhineet Kaushik, leading to divorce after merely four months, has broken her silence on the matter revealing she is scared and has alleged receiving threats from her husband citing the involvement of the underworld. Abhineet had accused Aditi of infidelity with her Apollena co-actor Samarthya Gupta.

Aditi Sharma breaks silence

Speaking to India Forums, Aditi shared that she was compelled to leave her home following threats by Abhineet stating that he’d tarnish her reputation, “I was very scared. There are a few names from the underworld which are involved by him and his best friend. Apart from that, due to serious threats from Abhineet,” said the actor.

She added, "I am very apprehensive about saying anything. I'm really scared to even speak much about it. The allegations he is putting on me, I will prove everything in the court."

Speaking about her marriage being a secret, Aditi explained, "I have a decent career and we thought it won't be wise to suddenly put it out in public right now as I was also shooting for Apollena at that time and my character in the show was of an 18-year-old girl. So both of us decided to not disclose it publicly.”

Aditi Sharma’s work front

Aditi, who hails from New Delhi made her acting debut in 2017 with a music video named 'Taare' alongside Guru Randhawa. Later she appeared in two Punjabi music videos 'Naan' and 'Bekadra', and a Haryanvi music video titled 'Tu Raja ki Raj Dulari'.

She made her television debut in 2018 as Meera Dhingra Kapoor with Zee TV's 'Kaleerein' opposite Arjit Taneja.

Aditi essayed the role of Roshni Choudhary Khan in 'Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka!' and Dua Siddiqui Akhtar in 'Rabb Se Hai Dua'. She was also seen in a cameo in 'Naagin 3'.

The 27-year-old actress has been featured in the web series 'Crashh', which is streaming on ALTBalaji and ZEE5. It stars Zain Imam, Rohan Mehra, Kunj Anand and Anushka Sen. It is written by Nikita Dhond, directed by Kushal Zaveri co-directed by Preeti Gupta, and produced by Ekta Kapoor with production house Balaji Telefilms.

She was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. The show was filmed in Bucharest, Romania, and hosted by Rohit Shetty.