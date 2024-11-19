Ashneer Grover of Shark Tank fame made an appearance on Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 18. He got schooled by the host for his previous comments on him

Ashneer Grover and Salman Khan

Listen to this article 'He knows what works on Bigg Boss': Ashneer Grover responds after Salman Khan schools him on national television x 00:00

Ashneer Grover, the former managing director of the Indian fintech company, BharatPe, recently appeared as a guest on Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 18. The video of him getting schooled by the host for his previous comment on the superstar has gone viral on social media. After the episode was aired on television, Ashneer took to his X handle and issued a clarification in his defense stating that everything said by him earlier with regards to his meeting with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is absolutely true.

ADVERTISEMENT

He wrote, “I hope you enjoyed the Bigg Boss weekend ka vaar ! I had good fun. And I am sure the particular episode got great TRP / viewership. BTW all of statements are TRUE. Salman is a great host & actor - Salman knows what works on Bigg Boss - I’ve always praised Salman for his sense of self and business - not a single thing demeaning said for him ever - My deal numbers are always correct (bank / auditor verified)”.

He further mentioned, “Met Salman in an exclusive meeting on the brand collab for 3 hours in May 2019 in JW Marriott Juhu - along with the director of ad (it’s ok if he doesn’t remember me - I was not a public figure then - he meets tons of people) - The invite for coming as guest on Bigg Boss was not ‘unnamed’ - just like the cheque for the same ;) And finally I’ve a pic with him - which I didn’t earlier ;) Thanks @BeingSalmanKhan. Keep rocking”.

I hope you enjoyed the Bigg Boss weekend ka vaar ! I had good fun. And I am sure the particular episode got great TRP / viewership. BTW all of statements below are TRUE:



- Salman is a great host & actor

- Salman knows what works on Bigg Boss

- I’ve always praised Salman for his… pic.twitter.com/HH0iOzzZY3 — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) November 18, 2024

What Ashneer Grover said about Salman Khan

In 2022, Ashneer, who was at a college event recalled signing Salman Khan as a brand ambassador in 2019. He shared, “When I approached Salman’s team, they told me that they would charge Rs. 7.5 crore, that’s when I started calculating. I had Rs 100 crore, I will give him Rs 7.5 crore, I will spend another Rs 1-2 crore on making the ad and I should also pay to the broadcasters, it’s a Rs 20 crore expense and I have Rs 100 crore. I didn’t know if I would get another round of investment, so I told Salman to decrease his price, and he agreed to do the ad for Rs 4.5 crore.”

Salman Khan confronts ‘Shark Tank’ fame Ashneer Grover

Salman Khan tells Ashneer Grover, “I heard you talking about me. You said, 'We have signed him for this much'. You also gave the wrong figures. So what is this double standard?” to which the former Managing Director and co-founder of BharatPe replied, “The decision to make you brand ambassador was one of the smartest moves I made.”

Salman continued, “The way you are talking now, the video of yours that I saw earlier, this attitude wasn’t apparent back then,” to which Ashneer explained, “Maybe in the podcast, it didn't come across correct.”

Salman concluded by saying, “The way it is now, it is correct.”