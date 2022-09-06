Ayush Mehra: Wasn’t taken seriously as I had done sketches

Please Find Attached 3 actors Ayush and Barkha look back on their journey, from doing sketches to becoming web stars

Ayush Mehra and Barkha Singh

They are a match made in the OTT world. When Ayush Mehra and Barkha Singh teamed up for some web sketches, their chemistry was for all to see. The actors eventually headlined Dice Media’s mini-series Please Find Attached on Amazon mini TV. As the third season drops online, the duo talk about how their friendship has evolved along with the show and the joy of being a web star amid the OTT boom.

Edited excerpts from the interview.

The third season of Please Find Attached (PFA) is out. How has the journey been?

Ayush: Our friendship has evolved along with the show. It has been five years since we have been doing Please Find Attached. Before this, we did a few sketches together. Since we have known each other for eight years, there is a sense of comfort and friendship that effortlessly translates on screen.

Also Read: Case Toh Banta Hai: Vicky Kaushal says he is son of an action director

Tell us one thing you cannot tolerate about each other.

Barkha: It is difficult to pick one [laughs]. It has got to be something about food. Ayush claims to be on a diet at all times, but first finishes his own meal and then eats everyone else’s. He polishes off his plate in under 30 seconds.

A: Barkha gets hangry [hungry and angry] when she doesn’t get food. Both of us love food, and if we don’t eat enough or [get it] on time, we get a little [ticked off].

While PFA is an easy breezy show, was any part of the show challenging?

B: Sometimes, communicating the simplest things can be complicated. Great care needs to be taken in how we are approaching everyday topics and doing justice to our characters. Sometimes, unconsciously, you may end up communicating something that might not be what you intended to. So, you have to keep such things in mind.

Before the OTT boom, do you think that the industry didn’t take web stars seriously?

B: I think everything has a process to it. You need to go from A to B to C; they are the stepping stones to your goal. I don’t think being taken seriously as an actor has much to do with the [medium]. But the sketches helped me build a fan-base, which eventually helps in landing bigger roles.

A: People did not take me seriously because I had done a lot of sketches. They paid me the money I needed at that point in time to sustain myself. Sketches also gave me a lot of exposure, which brought a lot of fan following and love. If we had missed that step, [the subsequent steps] might have derailed.

Now that everyone is experimenting with digital content, do you feel Bollywood stars have encroached this space?

A: They are far more experienced, and [with them], the platform only gets bigger. Everyone has [carved] their own place in the web space. There are so many shows. If you are not part of one show, it’s only a matter of time before you get another. As a collective, we need to evolve and showcase better stories that people want to watch. Nobody thought that Pratik Gandhi [of Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story fame] would become a star overnight. It gives you hope.

Also Read: Amazon miniTV announces the third season of ‘Please Find Attached’

B: [Stars joining the digital bandwagon] has its upsides and downsides. The upside is that they come with their own set of audience. Once the audience watches their show, they might watch other shows too. So, [that gives us] a wider audience to tap into. The downside is that certain producers would like to go with a celebrity [to grab eyeballs]. That said, the pros definitely outweigh the cons. The field is large enough to incorporate everyone.

What is next for you?

B: After PFA, I am excited about Majja Ma that will drop on Amazon Prime Video. This film is closest to my heart because I got to dance alongside Madhuri Dixit-Nene. It also has Gajraj Rao with whom I had worked when he first turned director.

A: I have Kaccha Limbu, which is directed by Shubham Yogi and also stars Radhika Madan and Raj Barmecha. It is about gully cricket.

Play Quiz: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal

Midday Syndication NEW CUSTOMER EXISTING CUSTOMER New Customer Info Name Mr. Mrs. Miss Ms. Dr. Contact Number +213 +376 +244 +1264 +1268 +54 +374 +297 +61 +43 +994 +1242 +973 +880 +1246 +375 +32 +501 +229 +1441 +975 +591 +387 +267 +55 +673 +359 +226 +257 +855 +237 +1 +238 +1345 +236 +56 +86 +57 +269 +242 +682 +506 +385 +53 +90392 +357 +42 +45 +253 +1809 +1809 +593 +20 +503 +240 +291 +372 +251 +500 +298 +679 +358 +33 +594 +689 +241 +220 +7880 +49 +233 +350 +30 +299 +1473 +590 +671 +502 +224 +245 +592 +509 +504 +852 +36 +354 +91 +62 +98 +964 +353 +972 +39 +1876 +81 +962 +7 +254 +686 +850 +82 +965 +996 +856 +371 +961 +266 +231 +218 +417 +370 +352 +853 +389 +261 +265 +60 +960 +223 +356 +692 +596 +222 +269 +52 +691 +373 +377 +976 +1664 +212 +258 +95 +264 +674 +977 +31 +687 +64 +505 +227 +234 +683 +672 +670 +47 +968 +680 +507 ew+675 +595 +51 +63 +48 +351 +1787 +974 +262 +40 +7 +250 +378 +239 +966 +221 +381 +248 +232 +65 +421 +386 +677 +252 +27 +34 +94 +290 +1869 +1758 +249 +597 +268 +46 +41 +963 +886 +7 +66 +228 +676 +1868 +216 +90 +7 +993 +1649 +688 +256 +380 rab+971 +598 +7 +678 +379 +58 +84 +1284 +1340 +681 +969 +967 +260 +263 Email Address line 1 Address line 2 Address line 3 City Postal Code Country Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D'ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Existing Customer Info Contact Email Address Nature of the client Book publisher Documentary / Filmmaker Television showmaker Category Quantity Cost For Book Publishers Single 6,500 Pack of 5 22,000 Pack of 10 35,000 Pack of 20 55,000 Category Quantity Cost For Documentary / Filmmaker Single 20,000 Pack of 5 50,000 Pack of 10 80,000 Pack of 20 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality SD HD 4K Duration 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s Cost 20,000 30,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality Cost Duration SD 30s 20,000 30-90s 30,000 HD 30s 40,000 30-90s 60,000 4K 30s 80,000 30-90s 1,20,000 When you need it by Captcha Answer * Captcha Code 1 + 1 Submit Request