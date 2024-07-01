Breaking News
Mumbai: Two killed after their bike falls off bridge in Goregaon
Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab wins from Mumbai Graduates seat
Mumbai: BMC completes Barfiwala flyover integration with Gokhale flyover
Two booked for manhandling woman PSI, other cops in Bhiwandi
Maharashtra: Man dies four days after consuming poison at work place in Thane
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Brought back by intrigue

Brought back by intrigue

Updated on: 02 July,2024 06:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Letty Mariam Abraham | letty.abraham@mid-day.com

Top

Babli Bouncer actor Abhishek Bajaj on returning to television to play a superstar in Jubilee Talkies

Brought back by intrigue

Abhishek Bajaj

Listen to this article
Brought back by intrigue
x
00:00

It has been almost six years since Abhishek Bajaj featured in the television show, Bitti Business Wali (2018). The actor has been busy with films after making his debut with Student of the Year 2 (2019), followed by Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui (2021) and Madhur Bhandarkar’s Babli Bouncer (2022). While he doesn’t like being referred to as a TV actor, Bajaj has no qualms starring in a daily soap provided it is a “different role from his previous characters”. “The story of Jubilee Talkies intrigued me. After the narration, I found the concept and my role unconventional,” says the actor, who plays a superstar in the TV show.


“It’s an intense love story of a superstar and a common girl. The best part is that it is a shot like a film,” shares Bajaj, who in the past refused his share of daily soaps owing to lacklustre and conventional characters. “The shows I turned down were conventional, centred around kitchen politics and saas-bahu dramas. I want people to evolve. I want to offer viewers a different and a dream-like world,” he says, adding that in the last five years, he has refused over 80 TV shows.


Remind him that the target audience—mainly women at home—enjoy saas-bahu dramas, and Bajaj is quick to point out that it’s the creators’ job to keep changing the mould. “I believe the audiences will love such [content] unless they are made to [experience] different stories. There is nothing wrong in enjoying such content, but I prefer being part of stories that have not been told yet,” explains Bajaj, adding that the journey may be tough, but with “patience, skills and honesty 
to the craft,” no dream can be left unrealised.


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

indian television television news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK