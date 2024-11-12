Breaking News
'Bhed Bharam' trailer out: Vipul Amrutlal Shah's horror series to air on DD National

12 November,2024
Directed by Yusuf Basrai, Bhed Bharam brings a mix of mystery and horror, marking a fresh entry into the horror genre on Indian television

'Bhed Bharam' trailer out: Vipul Amrutlal Shah's horror series to air on DD National

The trailer for 'Bhed Bharam', an upcoming supernatural horror series from Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Sunshine Pictures and DD National, has been released.


The series is based on the popular novel by Harkisan Mehta and promises to deliver a chilling experience to audiences.


Directed by Yusuf Basrai, Bhed Bharam brings a mix of mystery and horror, marking a fresh entry into the horror genre on Indian television.


The show features an impressive cast, including Yashpal Sharma, Atul Kumar, Gaurav Chopra, Aishwarya Sakhuja, and more.

Check out the trailer

Bhed Bharam explores supernatural elements and is set on an unprecedented scale for television and aims to captivate viewers with its eerie storyline and compelling performances.

Produced by Sunshine Pictures, the show is co-produced by Aashin A. Shah and Ravichand Nallappa. Along with the horror series, Vipul Amrutlal Shah is also working on his next film Hisaab, starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Shefali Shah, set to release later this year.

