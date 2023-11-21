Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande reveals why she did not attend Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral

Breaking News
Updated on: 21 November,2023 03:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Bigg Boss 17: In a recent episode of the reality show, Ankita spoke to co-contestant Munawar Faruqui about Sushant Singh Rajput. She revealed the reason for not attending his funeral

Ankita Lokhande (Pic/Screengrab from Bigg Boss 17)

Actress Ankita Lokhande is currently inside the Bigg Bss house along with her husband Vicky Jain. In one of the recent episodes, the actress opened up about her ex-boyfriend the late Sushant Singh Rajput. She revealed why she did not attend his funeral. The actor had passed away in 2020. He was found dead inside his apartment in Bandra allegedly due to suicide.


Ankita and Sushant started dating on the sets of ‘Pavitra Rishta’ and called it quits after seven years. In the latest episode Ankita opened up about dealing with the untimely death of Sushant. 


Talking about why she could not get herself to attend Sushant’s funeral, the actress said, “Mein toh uske funeral pe bhi nahi gayi thi. Mei jaa hi nahi paayi. Muje laga mei nahi dekh sakti yeh. Mei yeh dekh hi nahi sakti.”


During the latest episode, when her co-contestant Munawar Faruqui shared a shayari on heartbreak, Ankita said that she was touched, but requested him to stop as it “hits badly”.

The actress then proceeded to hum SSR-starrer ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ song 'Kaun Tujhe' in the episode.

Ankita was also seen telling Munawar: “Bohot acha insaan tha woh. Main aise bolti hu na kabhi, tha, mujhe itna ajeeb lagta hai. Matlab abhi toh thik hai normal ho gaya hai. Vicky ka bhi dost hai na Sushant toh you know ab woh nahi raha is duniya mein is the worst feeling.”

A couple of days back as well Ankita brought up Sushant while talking to Abhishek. She said the way Abhishek dresses up reminds her of Sushant. She said, "When you roam around in pants and without shirt, you remind me of Sushant. His physique was like this." Abhishek reacted, "Our journeys are also similar, the background." Ankita said Sushant wasn't aggressive. "He wasn't very aggressive, he never got angry. Sushant was very calm. He did another level of hardwork. He was so dedicated and passionate. However, when you are so into details, a bit of ups and downs affect you," Ankita shared. 
She added, "I am very easy go lucky. Sushant would dive deep into anything. He would get affected by what people are talking about him on Twitter. He would think about people's opinion a lot. It was very normal because he was from a small town."

Ankita broke down while remembering Sushant. When Abhishek said, "I had thought that I would never talk to you about this," she replied, "No that’s fine. I only feel proud talking about him. I feel good talking about him. He is family."

