Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan entered the house as a wild card entrant. Recently, she fainted and was immediately taken to the hospital

Ayesha Khan

Listen to this article Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan taken to hospital after she faints x 00:00

Ayesha Khan, who is the wildcard contestant on the reality television show ‘Bigg Boss 17’, was rushed to the hospital due to a medical emergency. She had fainted unexpectedly. She was rushed to hospital on the evening of December 29, and after a quick check-up, she was brought back inside the house. Ayesha Khan, often makes headlines for her past equation with comedian Munawar Faruqui, who is also a contestant on the show.

During last week, Ayesha, who was sitting with Munawar and Neil Bhatt in the garden area, complained of uneasiness. The moment she stood up to walk towards the confession room, she fainted on the floor. Munawar took her to the medical room and waited for her outside.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 'Bigg Boss 17' house has been up in a storm ever since the entry of Munawar Faruqui's ex-girlfriend, Ayesha Khan. She left the Bigg Boss clan and everyone who follows the show dumbfounded by her claims of Munawar 'two-timing' her. Following the revelation, Munawar was seen breaking down and admitting to cheating on her. Although, everything is alright between the two after they made amends.

Ayesha Khan had previously accused Munawar of two-timing her and said that her main motive behind being in the Bigg Boss 17 house was to 'expose' the comedian. She had said, "There is a contestant on the show, Munawar Faruqui. I have a history with him. I just want people to know that he is not like how he portrays himself to be. I don’t know, you are telling on the show that you are committed and but before going to the show, you told me ‘I love you. One should marry a girl like you’. Was it all a lie? There is forgiveness for mistakes, not for sins and what he did was a sin. I want an apology and that’s one of the main reasons I am going to the show.”

Ayesha, who is known for her work in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' and music videos such as 'Reborn Heer', 'Guitar', 'Dil Ne', 'Mohabbat Ke Kabil', entered 'Bigg Boss 17' as a wildcard contestant. She claimed that Munawar Faruqui was double dating her and Nazila Sitaishi.

(With inputs from IANS)