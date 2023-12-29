Bigg Boss 17: Dharmendra is all set to amp up excitement levels and join Salman Khan for Weekend Ka Vaar

On December 29, Pinkvilla published a report stating that Dharmendra is joining Salman Khan on the Bigg Boss 17 stage

Bigg Boss 17

The last Weekend Ka Vaar of the year is around the corner, and of course, the guests for the last Weekend Ka Vaar cannot be anything less than the ultimate hero. If rumours are to be believed, the makers of Bigg Boss 17 have lined up the ultimate guest for this episode.

Dharmendra is all set to amp up excitement levels and join Salman Khan for Weekend Ka Vaar

Last week, Raveena Tandon and Abdu Rozik graced the stage to talk to the contestants. On December 29, Pinkvilla published a report stating that Dharmendra is joining Salman Khan on the Bigg Boss 17 stage. The makers intend to end the year with a bang! Dharmendra has been a constant guest on the show, gracing the show for almost 3 years. Dharmendra and Salman Khan share a deep friendship, as can be witnessed from the birthday posts Salman Khan posts for Dharmendra every year.

Apart from Dharmendra, the episode is reported to feature the talents of Krushna Abhishek, who will add his surefire comedy to the episode. DJ Chetas, Mika Band, and Hans Raj Hans will also be present to add their spin to the show.

Previously on Bigg Boss 17

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, Munawar and Mannara engaged in a heated argument. The arguement started off with Munawar telling Mannara, "Aapki jo expectations hai mujhse, vo mai kabhi puri nahi kar paunga. (I won't be able to fulfil the expectations you have of me.]" To which Mannara replies, "Yahi teri sachai hai life ki. Jo tu adhuri cheeze chodta hai na. [This is the truth about your life. You always leave things incomplete.)"

Munawar Faruqui replies, "Mujhe is game mein aapse dosti nahi rakhni. Aap bol rahe ho na pura nahi karta. (I don't want to maintain a friendship with you in this game. You're saying I don't complete things.) This is the first thing I completed. Full Stop." He then adds, "Aapko rishto mein clarity chahiye thi. Aap mere dost nahi ho. Aur na hi hoge. (You needed clarity in relationships. You are not my friend. And you won't be.)" Towards the end of the promo, Mannara Chopra says, "Of course. Mai bhi nahi hu ab. [Even I am not your friend now.]"