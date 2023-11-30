Bigg Boss 17 Day 47 Highlights: The reality show continues to captivate its audience with daily doses of new drama, fresh fights, evolving bonds, and dynamic shifts, keeping viewers glued to their seats

Salman Khan

Bigg Boss 17 Day 47 Highlights: Mannara Chopra wants to go home; Neil gets control over week's ration

Bigg Boss 17 Day 47 Highlights: The episode begins with Munawar and Mannara speaking about people throwing tantrums in the house. Munawar gets angry at the way Mannara talks to him and walks off. He later tries to explain to Mannara about her behaviour towards him and what problem he had with it. He explains how others taunt him but he does not let that affect him.

Neil Bhatt tells Mannara to speak properly to Salman sir and Bigg Boss. Rinku then jumps in and tells Neil not to be 'Father Neil' and preach to people. Ankita talks to Anurag about Mannara's negative nature towards her. She says that Mannara is possessive towards people she likes and tells Anurag to make her understand as a friend.

Sana yells at Khanzaaadi while the others look at them. She gets triggered and gets teary-eyed. Khanzaadi feels that no one stood for her. Chintu and Achanak Bhayanak make fun of Sana as she tries to trigger Khanzaadi. Later, Ankita and Anurag try to calm and motivate Khanzaadi.

During the fun task in the garden, Khanzaadi refuses to come out of the bed. Bigg Boss asks contestants to leave her and carry on with the task. The task requires contestants to have a cook-off. Ankita and Vicky make one team while Mannara and Munawar form the other team. Judges Sunny and Arya declare Ankita and Vicky as winners of the competition. Rinku, Chintu, Mannara and others come to try to convince Khanzaadi to return back.

Later on, Mannara Chopra tells Munawara, Rinku, Neil and Aishwarya that she just wants to go back home because of the negativity around her. "Nobody values anyone. If we are not interested, we should not do the show. I am not aware about my stuff and not keeping track on what I am eating," she said breaking into tears.

Khanzaadi gets a phone call from Bigg Boss asking to call Neil on the line. BB asks him if anyone asked him if they nominated him for the entire season. He said no and then Bigg Boss offered him the week's rations can decide what he wants to do with it.

Samarth Jurelyells at Munawar about the words Mannara used for him. Mannara then tells Anurag about why Chintu is getting in between and being concerned aother people's relations.

Ankita tells Vicky that she will take a step back from Munawar and her friendship because of Mannara's behaviour towards her.

Later on, Munawar feels something off with Ankita's tone towards him and confronts her. She admits to him that she is making efforts to detach herself from him as she is not okay with Mannara's behaviour towards her.