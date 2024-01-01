Bigg Boss 17 has been getting interesting by the day. If we go by the latest promo of the show, it looks like the house might witness another elimination on the very first day of the year

Bigg Boss 17 might witness another elimination

Listen to this article Bigg Boss 17 promo: After double eviction, Salman Khan show to witness another elimination? x 00:00

Bigg Boss 17 has been getting interesting by the day and well, it looks like the double eviction wasn't enough for the makers already. If we go by the latest promo of the show, it looks like the house might witness another elimination on the very first day of the year. However, whether this is just another glimpse of what might follow this week or happen, only time will tell.

Interestingly, Bigg Boss has given the right to nominate just the current captain and ex-captains. We see Munawar Faruqui nominate Anurag, while Isha Malviya nominate Ayesha, and Aoora, nominate Abhishek. The same promo also sees Bigg Boss highlight that if the inmates are only here as a part of the crowd, then he might as well clear some of it and therefore, announce that there will be an immediate nomination. This leaves everyone in shock but what follows is something we don't know just yet.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Meanwhile, yet another promo sees the housemates get into a fight after Ayesha's return. While everyone greets her and meets her, later, when she finds out Munawar is cooking khichdi, she refuses to eat it. In addition, Anurag also tells her how he was laughing when she left, and this leaves her rather shocked.

While this happens, Ankita Lokhande highlights that no such thing happened and that he wasn't laughing, what happened is completely different. When Ankita asks Munawar to clarify, he gets into an argument with Anurag and they have a war of words, with both of them saying different things to each other.

Meanwhile, Neil Bhatt and Rinku Dhawan were the last two housemates to be evicted. Neil, in a recent interview, went on to highlight how he feels about Vicky Jain, the toxicity in the house, and more. He said in a recent interview, "I don’t think Vicky Jain’s game is on the right track, I had even mentioned earlier how his ways were manipulative but calm and composed. However, after his sabbatical, Vicky Jain has become very exploitative of the situation. He is always resorting to picking a fight and taking it forward. There is nothing more left for Vicky to do on the show.”