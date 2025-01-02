Bigg Boss 18's family week will spice up things before the finale. As contestants reunited with their loved ones, Eisha Singh and Chaahat Pandey's mother got into an argument

Eisha Singh with her mother, Chahat Panday with her mother (L-R)

Listen to this article Bigg Boss 18 family week turns ugly as Eisha Singh and Chaahat Panday's mother quarrel x 00:00

Bigg Boss 18's finale is around the corner, and things have started getting spicier since the super emotional 'Family Week' started. As contestants reunited with their family members, things started getting intense. The real drama started when Eisha Singh and Chaahat Pandey's mother got into a war of words, building up the tension and excitement in the house.

Family week in Bigg Boss 18 turns ugly

In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 18, Eisha and Chaahat's mothers get into a heated argument. This fight began when Chaahat's mother brought up a story that linked Eisha with Shalin Bhanot. She mentioned the video where Eisha is seen doing aarti of Shalin's new car. This move of Chaahat's mother angered Eisha's mother.

She got back at her, immediately, and said, "Dimaag ke paidal log hote hai kuch. Woh log dusron ko ganda show karte hai apne aap ko acha dikhane ke liye. (Some people don't have common sense. They show others in a negative light to portray themselves in good light)."

She further said, “Jiski beti ho unko kabhi aisa nahi bolna chaiyhe. Kab palat ke baat aap pe aajaye time ka pata nahi chalta.(Those who have daughters should not say such things. You never know when the tables turn against you)."

Salman Khan confronts Eisha Singh on dating Shalin Bhanot

Last week, during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Eisha cleared the air by dismissing the rumours of her dating her former co-star Shalin Bhanot. This started when Salman Khan teased Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra for not dating each other despite having feelings.

Salman asked Eisha, “Whose was the last phone call you made before entering the house?." Before Eisha could answer, Salman playfully said, "Boyfriend nahi hoga, very close friend hoga, shayad main unko jaanta hoga, nature ke bahut he calm honge, Shalin honge", hinting at Shalin Bhanot.

Eisha clarified that Shalin is just a good friend and claimed that the two are not involved romantically. “Shalin is only my best friend. We have worked together, so of course, we share a very close bond, but there’s nothing more to it," she said, adding, “Shalin and I share a close friendship, and I value him deeply. But that’s all there is to it."

The top 10 contestants of Bigg Boss 18 include Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash Mishra, Kashish Kapoor, Eisha Singh, Chum Darang, Shrutika Arjun, Shilpa Shirodkar, and Chaahat Pandey. The grand finale will be held on January 19.