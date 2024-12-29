Salman Khan confronted the Bigg Boss 18 contestant Eisha Singh about dating rumours with actor Shalin Bhanot. Meanwhile, Shalin Bhanot was spotted at a restaurant in the city

Eisha Singh and Shalin Bhanot (pic/Instagram)

Listen to this article Shalin Bhanot makes FIRST appearance after Salman Khan hints at link-up with Eisha Singh in BB 18: 'Yaad kar rahe hain...' x 00:00

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 18, Salman Khan questioned actress Eisha Singh about her relationship with actor Shalin Bhanot. In her defense, Eisha said they are just good friends and are not involved romantically. Amid their dating rumours, Shalin Bhanot was spotted in the city by paparazzi and they asked him about Salman Khan mentioning his name in a recent episode of the reality show.

Shalin Bhanot looked dapper as he arrived at a restaurant

Shalin Bhanot was spotted arriving at a restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai. He was dressed in a bright orange T-shirt paired with black jeans. The paparazzi asked him about last night's Bigg Boss 18 episode, during which Salman Khan brought him up. One photographer asked, “Kal ke episode mein aap hi ka naam chal raha tha." In response to this, Shalin folded his hands, smiled, and humbly said, “Yaad kar rahe hain, achhi baat hai."

Salman Khan playfully teases Eisha during Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 18

For the unversed, in a recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Big Boss 18, Salman Khan asked Eisha, “Whose was the last phone call you made before entering the house?." Before Eisha could answer, Salman playfully said, "Boyfriend nahi hoga, very close friend hoga, shayad main unko jaanta hoga, nature ke bahut he calm honge, Shalin honge", hinting at Shalin Bhanot.

Eisha clarified that Shalin is just a good friend and claimed that the two are not involved romantically. “Shalin is only my best friend. We have worked together, so of course, we share a very close bond, but there’s nothing more to it," she said, adding, “Shalin and I share a close friendship, and I value him deeply. But that’s all there is to it."

Later in the same episode, Karan Veer Mehra revealed that Eisha and Shalin were always on video call during the shoot of reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi. However, Eisha denied the claims and shrugged him off. Shalin and Eisha were co-stars in the supernatural thriller show, Bekaboo, which went off air earlier this year.