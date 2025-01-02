Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar will be reunited with her daughter Anoushka after three months. The little one will be bringing a lot of joy and messages from the family for Shilpa

Shilpa Shirodkar with daughter Anoushka

Listen to this article Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar's daughter reveals Namrata and Mahesh Babu's reaction to her mother's game x 00:00

This weekend on Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 18, contestants will get the opportunity to meet their loved ones, courtesy of the family week. Shilpa Shirodkar has been one of the most popular names on the show this season. For the family week, she will be reunited with her daughter Anoushka. Shilpa's daughter, however, revealed that it was not easy to come to the decision on which family member would visit Shilpa who is older sister of Namrata Shirodkar and siste-rin-law to Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu.

Anoushka reveals why Namrata Shirodkar, Mahesh Babu skipped family week

Ahead of her entry into the house, Anoushka spoke to Times of India about Namrata and Mahesh Babu's reaction to her mother's game inside the house. She also spoke about why her maasi Namrata will not be seen in the house during family week. "They watch the show everyday. My aunt (Namrata) is so proud of my mom. I spoke to her yesterday literally for an hour before I came in and we talked so much about her. Honestly when this opportunity of family week came, I ran. I was like I don’t care, I haven’t seen my mother in the last three months. This is the longest I’ve ever gone without seeing her. I had to come and see her. I have not even spoken to her. I told them dad, "maasi all of you stop I’m going in the house."

Before entering the house, Shilpa had a fight with her sister Namrata. Reacting to the same, Anoushka said, "They are sisters and there are fights in families especially between sisters. You can’t avoid that. She has been watching the show everyday. My aunt has been supporting her since day one and she updates me sometimes when I’m unable to watch the episodes."

Shirodkar's daughter also shared the message that Namrata and Mahesh Babu asked her to pass on to her mother. "My aunt and uncle (Mahesh Babu) both are very proud of her. They are sending her lots of love. All of them have said to convey to mom how proud they are of her and how she has conducted herself. It’s incredible she has made it so far in the show. We love her and we can’t wait to see her come home with the trophy."

Hard to see mom cry: Anoushka

For Anoushka, watching her mother on the show has not been easy. She also said that watching her mom play the game has also made her understand her better. "It’s incredibly hard to see my mom cry on the show. I can’t go in to comfort her or even send her a message. Initially, it was very tough to watch her break down, but over time, I’ve come to understand that playing a character for three months on a reality show isn’t possible. I don’t think anyone in the house is pretending or playing a game—there are naturally ups and downs in everyone’s journey," she said.